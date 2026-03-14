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Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem issues warning of 'existential battle' with Israel: 'Prepared for long confrontation'

Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem has asserted that his organisation is prepared for a "long confrontation" with Israel, as Israeli authorities warned that Lebanon would face an "increasing price" through extensive damage to its national infrastructure, according to a report by The Times of Israel.

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Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Mar 14, 2026, 10:46 AM IST | Edited by : Vanshika Tyagi

Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem issues warning of 'existential battle' with Israel: 'Prepared for long confrontation'
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Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem has asserted that his organisation is prepared for a "long confrontation" with Israel, as Israeli authorities warned that Lebanon would face an "increasing price" through extensive damage to its national infrastructure, according to a report by The Times of Israel.

The conflict intensified on Friday following Hezbollah's decision to target Israel in retaliation for the killing of the Iranian former supreme leader in joint strikes.

In his second televised address since the hostilities began, Qassem described the situation as an "existential battle, not a limited or simple battle," adding that his forces have "prepared ourselves for a long confrontation" and that the Israeli military "will be surprised on the battlefield."

The Israeli military confirmed it had destroyed a bridge over the Litani River on Friday, which connects the towns of Zrarieh and Tayr Falsay. As reported by The Times of Israel, the IDF identified the structure as a "key crossing" used by Hezbollah to move between northern and southern Lebanon to "prepare for combat against IDF troops" and launch operations against civilians. This strike represents the first time the Israeli military has officially acknowledged hitting public infrastructure since the war commenced.

The IDF maintained the move was necessary to neutralise a "threat to Israeli civilians, and the continued harm to Lebanese civilians," further alleging that rocket launchers had been positioned in the immediate area. Defense Minister Israel Katz issued a stern warning following a military assessment, stating that the Lebanese government would be held accountable for failing to disarm the group.

According to The Times of Israel, Katz warned that the state would "pay increasing prices through damage to infrastructure and the loss of territory" until military commitments were fulfilled. The Lebanese health ministry further reported that a strike on a primary healthcare centre in Burj Qalawiya killed "12 doctors, paramedics and nurses on duty."

The Times of Israel noted that the IDF is currently bolstering its presence in northern Israel and pushing deeper into southern Lebanon to "establish a forward defense" for residents in the north. Military data cited by The Times of Israel suggests that the IDF has conducted over 1,100 strikes in Lebanon, targeting command centres and "rocket and missile launchers."

These operations included strikes north of the Litani River that reportedly killed two commanders, including the head of a "rocket and missile unit" responsible for attacks on Israel.

In addition to the physical strikes, psychological operations have intensified. As highlighted by The Times of Israel, Israeli aircraft have dropped leaflets over Beirut urging the public to "disarm Hezbollah, Iran's shield."

The messages framing the current crisis told the Lebanese people that "Lebanon is your decision, not someone else's." (ANI)

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