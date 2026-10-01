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Hero Indian Pilot Captain Smit Machchhar airlifted to Dubai after Flydubai mid-air stabbing drama

Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar was airlifted to Dubai for treatment after being stabbed mid-flight by his Omani co-pilot on flydubai flight FZ1073, as the co-pilot attempted to crash the plane.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Oct 01, 2026, 03:57 PM IST

Hero Indian Pilot Captain Smit Machchhar airlifted to Dubai after Flydubai mid-air stabbing drama
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The hero Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar, who found himself at the centre of a cockpit drama high in the skies on Wednesday, was on another plane a day later. He was being airlifted to Dubai for medical treatment.

Machchhar was stabbed by his Omani co-pilot inside the cockpit aboard flydubai flight FZ1073 from Dubai to Tel Aviv. The co-pilot apparently wanted to crash the plane.

The Indian pilot was covered with blood on the floor when he managed to click the release to open the cockpit door, Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu's spokesperson told Reuters. That allowed passengers and crew to overpower the co-pilot and enable a second pair of flydubai pilots who were on board to land the jet in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia.

Indian Embassy says pilot stable in Tabuk hospital

Indian authorities in Saudi Arabia said Machchhar is receiving necessary medical attention in a hospital in the northwestern city of Tabuk and they are in touch with his family and Saudi authorities to extend all possible help. He is reported to be stable, the Indian embassy in Saudi Arabia said in a post on X.

Passengers described rushing the cockpit after the plane suddenly plummeted, losing around 17,000 feet of altitude in the span of a minute, according to the Flightradar24 website.

174 passengers safe, 166 Israelis on board

Airline flydubai said all of the passengers -- of whom 166 out of 174 were Israeli, according to media reports -- were safe.

Israeli officials called the incident "an attempted terrorist attack" while Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told US broadcaster Fox News it was "too early" to say who was behind the altercation and praised those who prevented a crash.

"During the flight, as they approached the country, one of the pilots stabbed the other pilot, and apparently tried to crash the plane with everyone on board," Netanyahu said in a video message.

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