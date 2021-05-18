Here's why billionaire Bill Gates ignored Jeffrey Epstein's shocking acts

Amid the news of Bill Gates and his ex-wife Melinda Gates' divorce, a new report has now claimed that the billionaire cultivated a relationship with pedophile Jeffery Epstein as Gates Gates believed that Epstein would help him secure the Nobel Peace Prize.

According to a report in the Daily Beast, a former Gates Foundation employee revealed that the relationship between the two "was a maneuver to try to get himself a Nobel Peace Prize".

Referring to Epstein, the former employee told the media house, "We were aware of things that were potential reputational risks for the foundation and the co-chairs, Bill and Melinda. Even back then, people knew this guy wasn't squeaky clean."

The former employee further added, "He (Bill Gates) thought that Jeffrey would be able to help him, that he would know the right people or some kind of way to massage things, so he could get the Nobel Peace Prize, which is what Bill wants more than anything else in the world."

Following this report, now a spokesperson of Bill Gates has denied these stories and said, "While a Nobel Prize would certainly be a great honor, it is false to state that Bill Gates was 'obsessed' with the honor, set it as a goal, or campaigned for it in any way."

The spokesperson added, "If Epstein had a plan or motivation to insert himself into any processes related to any awards or honors on behalf of Gates, neither Gates nor anyone he works with was aware of his intentions and they would have rejected any offers for assistance."

For the unversed, Bill Gates and Melinda Gates announced their divorce the first week of May, following which the billionaire's relationship with Epstein has attracted great inspection. According to a report in the Wall Street Journal, Melinda Gates was concerned over her former husband's relationship with the pedophile.