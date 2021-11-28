Real reason why WHO named new COVID-19 variant Omicron, avoided Greek alphabet Xi and Nu

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has named the new variant of COVID-19 'Omicron'. It is to be noted that this variant which is considered more dangerous than Delta vaiant of coronavirus was first identified in South Africa.

Interestingly, the WHO names SARS-CoV-2 variants after Greek alphabets but the WHO experts named Omicron after skipping two letters Nu and Xi. It may be recalled that Nu became a social media trend across the globe after the news of a new Covid variant surfaced.

Omicron comes after Nu and Xi in Greek alphabet but the WHO experts decided to avoid these two alphabets to name the new variant. Experts maintain that WHO decided to avoid Nu as this alphabet is sounds like English word new. And WHO avoided Xi so that the people do not take it as a reference to Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

Paul Nuki of Telegraph claimed that Nu and Xi have been deliberately avoided. "Nu had been skipped to avoid confusion with the word new and Xi had been skipped to avoid stigmatising a region," the court read.

"If the WHO is this scared of the Chinese Communist Party, how can they be trusted to call them out the next time they're trying to cover up a catastrophic global pandemic?" Senator Ted Cruz tweeted.

If the WHO is this scared of the Chinese Communist Party, how can they be trusted to call them out the next time they're trying to cover up a catastrophic global pandemic? https://t.co/wURdLcdqw2 November 26, 2021

Omicron, which is derived from the Phoenician letter ayin, is the 15th letter of Greek alphabet.

"Based on the evidence presented indicative of a detrimental change in COVID-19 epidemiology, the TAG-VE has advised WHO that this variant should be designated as a VOC, and the WHO has designated B.1.1.529 as a VOC, named Omicron," the WHO said on Friday.