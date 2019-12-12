Here's why Greta Thunberg briefly changed her Twitter bio to 'brat'

'How dare you?'- Her speech at the UN Climate Change summit in New York made Swedish climate change activist Greta Thunberg a household name worldwide.

Greta is the news again. Reason? Her Twitter bio.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has called Greta Thunberg a "pirralha" -- a derogatory Portuguese word meaning brat -- after she denounced the killing of indigenous Brazilian people in the Amazon.

Shortly after the Brazilian President's comment, Greta Thunberg briefly changed her Twitter bio to "pirralha".

THE BRAZILIAN PRESIDENT CALLED GRETA A BRAT (pirralha) AND LOOK WHAT SHE DID IT'S THE SECOND TIME I'M WHEEZING pic.twitter.com/IijmImXkBq — maria | 41 (@blurrytragedies) December 10, 2019

"Greta has said that the Indians died because they were defending the Amazon. It's amazing that the press gives space to this kind of pirralha," Jair Bolsonaro told reporters in Brasilia, as cited by CNN.

Mr. Bolsonaro's statement was in response to a tweet by Greta Thunberg, 16, that referred to the death of two indigenous men of the Guajajara tribe.

"Indigenous people are literally being murdered for trying to protect the forest from illegal deforestation. Over and over again. It is shameful that the world remains silent about this," Ms Thunberg had tweeted on December 8.

In her powerful speech at the UN Climate Change summit, Greta warned world leaders to take action on climate change and not avoid it like she claimed they did for 30 long years. Greta added that her generation is watching.

She also started the #HowDareYou trend after a speech grabbed the headlines.

Teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg was awarded the 2019 Right Livelihood Award, known as Sweden's alternative Nobel Prize in the month of September.

(Inputs from ANI)