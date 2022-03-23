Here’s what WHO said while warning against new Covid surge

WHO also said that several countries are now seeing their highest death rates since the beginning of the pandemic.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Wednesday warned against the rise in coronavirus cases in the world, saying that the new surge is driven by large outbreaks in Asia and a fresh wave in Europe.

The global health body added that several countries are now seeing their highest death rates since the beginning of the pandemic.

During a virtual briefing on Wednesday, WHO Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said, "The global increase in #COVID19 cases continues, driven by large outbreaks in Asia and a fresh wave in Europe. Several countries are now seeing their highest death rates since the beginning of the pandemic."

"This reflects the speed with which Omicron spreads, and the heightened risk of death for those who are not vaccinated, especially older people," he added.

Earlier on Tuesday, the WHO had explained the reason behind the new surge, saying that a combination of factors was causing the increase, including the highly transmissible Omicron variant and its BA.2 sublineage, and the lifting of public health and social measures.

WHO Covid technical lead, Dr Maria Van Kerkhove explained that a combination of factors is fuelling the increase of cases worldwide, beginning with a more transmissible variant.

"We still have Omicron which is transmitting at a very intense level around the world. We have sub-lineages of Omicron BA.1 and BA.2. BA.2 is more transmissible, and this is the most transmissible variant we have seen of the SARS-COV2 virus to date", she warned.

She informed that in the last 30 days of more than 400,000 sequences sampled, 99.9% are Omicron, and 75% correspond to the BA.2 variant.

Meanwhile, in China, a rise in daily cases is being witnessed which is driven by the highly infectious 'stealth Omicron variant'. The country saw its first deaths since January 2021 this week.