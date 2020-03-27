Here's how China misled the world on coronavirus pandemic

As the coronavirus continues to spread at an alarming rate, affecting 175 countries and killing more than 24,000 people, China has been accused of fooling the world by suppressing information about the virus. Reports have emerged that China tried to bury evidence that could have led to the discovery of the deadly virus and it deliberately did not alert other countries at the right time about the outbreak

Media reports have claimed that as soon as doctors discovered the virus, Chinese authorities destroyed its samples and shut down labs. Moreover, when a doctor from the epicentre of the outbreak Wuhan, Li Wenliang, reported the virus for the first time to his medical school classmates in a private WeChat group and later gained traction after screenshots of his messages were shared in many Chinese forums, the authorities arrested him and he later died due to the virus.

The virus was first reported from Wuhan, the capital of Hubei province in China in November 2019 and it later spread to Korea and Thailand in December 2019.

US President Donald Trump in a recent media briefing referred to COVID-19 as the "Chinese virus", which offended the Asian country. Ironically, now the Chinese government and media claim that the United States was involved in the outbreak of the virus.

On March 12, China's foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijan claimed on Twitter that the Virus had arrived in China from the United States during the Military World Games in Wuhan in October 2019, alleging that the US Army athletes brought this virus with them.

China continues to deny any wrongdoing and has raised objections to the rhetoric propagated by the United States. However, when the dust settles, China will have a lot to answer for in the coming years, as the virus has brought the world to a standstill while economies of various countries head towards recession and no potential vaccines on the horizon anytime soon.