This woman died 70 years ago, but her cells are still saving millions of lives - Read full story here

Headlines

'Only thing he has missed is...:' India head coach Rahul Dravid shares update on Shreyas Iyer ahead of Asia Cup 2023

Chandrayaan-3: ISRO says Pragyan rover confirms presence of sulphur, other elements on Moon’s south pole

IMD weather update: Heavy rains predicted in several states for next 4 days; check full list here

Sushmita Sen recalls leaving Akshay Kumar film midway as her daughter Renee was hospitalised: 'Knew it was end of...'

Man stumbles upon series of tunnels under his home, what happens next will blow you away

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'Only thing he has missed is...:' India head coach Rahul Dravid shares update on Shreyas Iyer ahead of Asia Cup 2023

Mexican navy seized 4,400 metric tonnes of cocaine during two high speed chases at sea

From chocolate, dairy products to raw bones: 10 foods that are toxic for dogs

Top players with most man of the match awards in Asia Cup

Bigg Boss 17 contestant list leaked? These TV stars, YouTubers reportedly part of Salman Khan's show

Benefits of Ragi soup (Finger millet)

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Ibn Yunus to Hirayama: Moon’s geographical features captured in images clicked by Chandrayaan-3

Viral Photos of the Day: Vicky Kaushal looks uber cool in casuals, Adah Sharma flaunts her cute smile

In pics: Samantha Ruth Prabhu mesmerises in black saree in New York

Mexican navy seized 4,400 metric tonnes of cocaine during two high speed chases at sea

Ahead of Asia Cup & World Cup 2023, Sunil Gavaskar points out most important factor for India

Big Blow to Team India as KL Rahul rules out from first two Asia Cup 2023 matches

Mahira Khan recalls battling depression, receiving 'scary' threats after her, SRK's Raees release: 'I couldn't sleep...'

Gadar 2 box office collection: Sunny Deol’s film collects over Rs 600 crore worldwide in 18 days

Gadar 2, Pathaan actor Manish Wadhwa on being playing Pak General in both hits: 'Main ghar pe bhi vardi...' | Exclusive

HomeWorld

World

This woman died 70 years ago, but her cells are still saving millions of lives - Read full story here

Late Henrietta Lacks died of cervical cancer in 1951. While she sought treatment, researchers took biopsies from her body without her knowledge.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 19, 2021, 12:28 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus honoured the late Henrietta Lacks with a WHO Director-General's award, recognizing the world-changing legacy of this Black American woman who died of cervical cancer, 70 years ago, on 4 October, 1951.

While she sought treatment, researchers took biopsies from Lacks' body without her knowledge or consent. Her cells became the first "immortal" cell line, and have allowed for incalculable scientific breakthroughs such as the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine, the polio vaccine, drugs for HIV and cancers, and most recently, critical COVID-19 research.

Shockingly, the global scientific community once hid Henrietta Lacks' race and her real story, a historic wrong that today's recognition seeks to heal, according to a WHO release.

"In honouring Henrietta Lacks, WHO acknowledges the importance of reckoning with past scientific injustices, and advancing racial equity in health and science," said Dr Tedros. "It's also an opportunity to recognize women - particularly women of colour - who have made incredible but often unseen contributions to medical science."

The award was received at the WHO office in Geneva by Lawrence Lacks, Lacks' 87-year-old son. He is one of the last living relatives who personally knew her. Lacks was accompanied by several of Henrietta Lacks' grandchildren, great-grand children, and other family members.

"We are moved to receive this historic recognition of my mother, Henrietta Lacks - honouring who she was as a remarkable woman and the lasting impact of her HeLa cells. My mother's contributions, once hidden, are now being rightfully honored for their global impact," said Lawrence Lacks, Sr., Henrietta Lacks' eldest son. 

"My mother was a pioneer in life, giving back to her community, helping others live a better life and caring for others. In death she continues to help the world. Her legacy lives on in us and we thank you for saying her name - Henrietta Lacks."

The family's discussions with WHO especially focused on the Organization's ambitious campaign to eliminate cervical cancer. The family also joined WHO in advocating for equity in access to the HPV vaccine, which protects against a range of cancers, including cervical cancer. Despite having been prequalified by WHO over 12 years ago, supply constraints and high prices still prevent adequate doses from reaching girls in low-and-middle income countries, the release said.

As of 2020, less than 25% of low-income countries and less than 30% of lower-middle-income countries had access to the HPV vaccine through their national immunization programmes, compared with more than 85% of high-income countries, WHO said."It is unacceptable that access to the lifesaving HPV vaccine can be shaped by your race, ethnicity or where you happen to be born," said Dr Princess Nothemba (Nono) Simelela, Assistant Director-General for Strategic Priorities and Special Advisor to the Director General. 

"The HPV vaccine was developed using Henrietta Lacks' cells. Although the cells were taken without her consent and without her knowledge, she has left behind a legacy that could potentially save millions of lives. We owe it to her and her family to achieve equitable access to this groundbreaking vaccine."

As a young mother, Henrietta Lacks and her husband were raising five children near Baltimore when she fell ill, according to WHO. She went to Johns Hopkins after experiencing extensive vaginal bleeding and was diagnosed with cervical cancer. Despite treatment, it cut her life short on October 4, 1951. She was only 31 years old.

During treatment, researchers took samples of her tumour. That "HeLa" cell line became a scientific breakthrough: the first immortal line of human cells to divide indefinitely in a laboratory. The cells were mass produced, for profit, without recognition to her family. Over 50,000,000 metric tonnes of HeLa cells have been distributed around the world, the subjects of over 75,000 studies.

In addition to the HPV vaccine, HeLa cells allowed for the development of the polio vaccine; drugs for HIV/AIDS, haemophilia, leukaemia, and Parkinson's disease; breakthroughs in reproductive health, including in vitro fertilization; research on chromosomal conditions, cancer, gene mapping, and precision medicine; and are used in studies responding to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

First Indian cricketer to own Lamborghini Urus S worth Rs 4.2 crore; it's not MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya

5 Best Sites to Buy TikTok Followers

Meet founder of Rs 422 crore revenue company who gets only Rs 15000 per month salary; know his net worth

ISRO's tweet on Chandrayaan-3 is now India’s most-liked social media post, beats Virat Kohli's record

Kangana, Kareena, Shahid, other Bollywood stars congratulate Neeraj Chopra for his gold at World Athletics Championships

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Ibn Yunus to Hirayama: Moon’s geographical features captured in images clicked by Chandrayaan-3

Viral Photos of the Day: Vicky Kaushal looks uber cool in casuals, Adah Sharma flaunts her cute smile

In pics: Samantha Ruth Prabhu mesmerises in black saree in New York

Meet Raja Kumari, whose rap Running with the King Khan in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is breaking the internet

69th National Film Awards: Rocketry wins Best Film; Allu Arjun Best Actor, Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt share Best Actress

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE