Henley Passport Index 2025: Indian passport falls 5 places, now ranks at..., THIS country tops list

India’s passport has dropped to the 85th rank in the 2025 Henley Passport Index, offering visa-free access to 57 countries. This marks a decline from last year’s 80th rank. Meanwhile, Singapore remains at the top with access to 193 countries, while India’s neighbours lag behind.

India has dropped five places in the 2025 Henley Passport Index, now ranking 85th globally. This marks a decline from last year’s 80th position, where India’s passport granted visa-free access to 62 countries. In the latest index, Indian passport holders can travel to 57 countries without needing a visa, a drop that has raised concerns regarding the country's global mobility.

In comparison, Singapore continues to hold the top spot, with its passport providing visa-free access to 193 countries, solidifying its place as the most powerful passport in the world. Following closely behind, South Korea ranks second, offering visa-free travel to 190 destinations, while Japan remains in third place with access to 189 countries.

The Henley Passport Index ranks countries based on the mobility freedom their ordinary passports offer, which is a measure of how many destinations can be accessed without a visa or with visa-on-arrival facilities. Countries like Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, Spain, and Switzerland share the fourth spot, each granting visa-free access to 188 countries. Meanwhile, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Ireland, and the Netherlands occupy the fifth rank with 187 countries accessible to their citizens.

The index also highlights countries like Hungary, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, and Sweden, which are ranked sixth with visa-free access to 186 countries. Additionally, Australia, Czechia, Malta, and Poland share the seventh rank in the ranking list, offering their citizens visa-free access to 185 countries.

As for India’s neighbours, Pakistan sits at 103rd with access to only 31 countries, while Bangladesh holds the 100th rank with 38 destinations. Nepal and Bhutan also fall behind with 36 and 50 visa-free countries, respectively. Among these countries, Afghanistan holds the lowest position globally, with its passport offering access to only 24 countries.

This year, the United States fell out of the top 10, now ranking 12th alongside Malaysia, with access to 180 countries. This marks the first time the U.S. has dropped from the top ranks since the Henley Passport Index began.

The Henley Passport Index, launched in 2005, is widely recognised as a trusted global ranking that assesses the strength of passports worldwide based on their mobility freedom. While India’s position has slipped, the overall trend globally shows that passport strength continues to be a significant factor in determining the ease of travel for citizens.