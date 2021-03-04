Prison forced to spend Rs 43 lakh to change 600 locks due to THIS reason

Interns are temporarily hired to help with the workflow of an organisation, but this intern in Germany forced the German prison to change 600 locks after sparking security fears by sending pictures of the prison keys to his friends.

According to German media, the trainee at Heidering prison near Berlin clicked pictures of the keys and shared them to his friends in a WhatsApp group to boast about his new job.

It appears that the intern had failed to understand that the keys can easily be replicated by specialists and could’ve been smuggled inside the prison.

It raised fears of a mass break-out at the prison with 647 inmates, forcing the keys to be changed at an estimated cost of £43,000 (approx Rs 43 lakhs), the Daily Mail reported

Before the incident was reported to judicial authorities, the intern apparently shared pictures of cell and corridor keys.

The following day around 20 prison workers were assigned the job of changing the locks and they had to work through the night to ward off the security risk.

A Berlin justice ministry spokesman, Sebastian Brux, told Bild that 'all cells and passage doors have therefore been changed'.

'The trainee was immediately banned from entering the premises and his internship was terminated,' Brux said adding that the cost of changing 600 doors and locks could be charged from the blundering intern.

Experts have informed German media that the bill might come to as much as €50,000 (approx Rs 43 lakhs), however, Heidering prison has not given any clarification on how much it cost to change the locks and keys.