Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Bizarre: Kolkata's street vendor Fanta anda bhurji sparks debate online, watch viral video

Month-long terror by wolves in UP's Bahraich comes to end as villagers kill sixth and final predator while...

Meet Pranav Adani, one of the heirs to India's leading business empire, he is Gautam Adani's...

'Heavy strikes' shake Beirut as Israel expands bombardment in Lebanon; claims over 400 Hezbollah operatives killed

'France is Israel's steadfast...': Macron's office after Netanyahu's remarks on embargo call

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Bizarre: Kolkata's street vendor Fanta anda bhurji sparks debate online, watch viral video

Bizarre: Kolkata's street vendor Fanta anda bhurji sparks debate online, watch viral video

Month-long terror by wolves in UP's Bahraich comes to end as villagers kill sixth and final predator while...

Month-long terror by wolves in UP's Bahraich comes to end as villagers kill sixth and final predator while...

Meet Pranav Adani, one of the heirs to India's leading business empire, he is Gautam Adani's...

Meet Pranav Adani, one of the heirs to India's leading business empire, he is Gautam Adani's...

7 signs of a heart attack in young-fit people weeks before cardiac arrest

7 signs of a heart attack in young-fit people weeks before cardiac arrest

Can high cholesterol cause blocked arteries? 7 warning signs of high LDL levels

Can high cholesterol cause blocked arteries? 7 warning signs of high LDL levels

8 mesmerising images of space captured by ISS, NASA

8 mesmerising images of space captured by ISS, NASA

Crime News: ठगों ने खड़े कर दिए नए बैंक, दे रहे थे धड़ाधड़ नौकरी, इस गलती से पकड़े गए

Crime News: ठगों ने खड़े कर दिए नए बैंक, दे रहे थे धड़ाधड़ नौकरी, इस गलती से पकड़े गए

Ganji Chudail: इस चुड़ैल को मत देखना! नहीं तो होगी जोर की गुदगुदी, घंटों हंसते रह जाएंगे

Ganji Chudail: इस चुड़ैल को मत देखना! नहीं तो होगी जोर की गुदगुदी, घंटों हंसते रह जाएंगे

'Virgin or Not.. मोटी और पतली' बेंगलुरु के ऑटो ड्राइवर ने ऐसा क्या लिखा, जिसके बाद मच गया बवाल, जानें पूरा माजरा

'Virgin or Not.. मोटी और पतली' बेंगलुरु के ऑटो ड्राइवर ने ऐसा क्या लिखा, जिसके बाद मच गया बवाल, जानें पूरा माजरा

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
5 electric cars with the longest range

5 electric cars with the longest range

10 Aabha Paul photos, videos that set Instagram blazing

10 Aabha Paul photos, videos that set Instagram blazing

India’s most expensive cars and their owners

India’s most expensive cars and their owners

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Meet Amitabh Bachchan’s ‘only, best friend’, who has 29 flops, still called a star; earns Rs 12 crore per film, he is…

Meet Amitabh Bachchan’s ‘only, best friend’, who has 29 flops, still called a star; earns Rs 12 crore per film, he is…

Samantha Ruth Prabhu reviews Ananya Panday’s CTRL, praises her ‘outstanding’ performance: ‘It made me…’

Samantha Ruth Prabhu reviews Ananya Panday’s CTRL, praises her ‘outstanding’ performance: ‘It made me…’

Delhi Police summons Rhea Chakraborty, Bharti Singh, Elvish Yadav in connection to Rs 500 crore mobile app scam

Delhi Police summons Rhea Chakraborty, Bharti Singh, Elvish Yadav in connection to Rs 500 crore mobile app scam

HomeWorld

World

'Heavy strikes' shake Beirut as Israel expands bombardment in Lebanon; claims over 400 Hezbollah operatives killed

Days after Iran launched ballistic missile attack on Israel, the latter shook southern suburb of Beirut with a dozen airstrikes, late Saturday into Sunday.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Oct 06, 2024, 09:48 AM IST

'Heavy strikes' shake Beirut as Israel expands bombardment in Lebanon; claims over 400 Hezbollah operatives killed
Image credit: Reuters
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Days after Iran launched ballistic missile attack on Israel, the latter shook southern suburb of Beirut with a dozen airstrikes, late Saturday into Sunday. According to Lebanese media, a series of intense Israeli airstrikes were carried out on southern Beirut, including th Chweifat area. 

The Israeli Defense Force (IDF) has claimed that over 400 Hezbollah operatives were killed during the ongoing operations till now. The Israeli airstrikes targeted Hezbollah-controlled areas, following the former's warning to residents to evacuate Hezbollah strongholds in the southern suburbs. 

This comes after Iran launched ballistic missile attack on Israel on October 1, following the killing of Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah. Israeli government vowed retaliation to the missile attack and stressed that "Iran made a huge mistake". Notably, Hezbollah is an Iran-backed terror outfit, based in Lebanon. 

Israel also targeted a Palestinian refugee camp deep in the north, marking its attack on Hamas fighters for the first time. At least 18 people were killed and dozens injured the Israeli airsrike on a Gaza mosque in the early hours of Sunday, Palestinian news agency Wafa reported. 

Call for a ceasefire 

As the conflicts in the middle east intensifies, thousands of pro-Palestine protestors took to streets across various cities of Europe, demanding a ceasefire. Heavy gathering were witnessed in European cities, with various raising slogans and flagging posters, calling for ceasefire. 

It is expected that the protests will continue over the weekend and peak on Monday, October 7, the anniversary of Hamas attack on Israel which claimed over 1,200 lives and took 250 hostage. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Bad news for Ratan Tata as this Indian carmaker beats Tata Motors in..., races ahead of Toyota, Kia

Bad news for Ratan Tata as this Indian carmaker beats Tata Motors in..., races ahead of Toyota, Kia

Meet Indian man, who won Rs 50000000 on TV show, lost all money, got addicted to alcohol, then started selling..

Meet Indian man, who won Rs 50000000 on TV show, lost all money, got addicted to alcohol, then started selling..

Meet man, who left govt job as Assistant Excise Officer, used to get Rs 50000000, now works as...

Meet man, who left govt job as Assistant Excise Officer, used to get Rs 50000000, now works as...

RBI appoints Aviral Jain as new Executive Director

RBI appoints Aviral Jain as new Executive Director

Meet IIT drop out, who cracked JEE twice, cracked UPSC exam to become IAS officer, then resigned due to...

Meet IIT drop out, who cracked JEE twice, cracked UPSC exam to become IAS officer, then resigned due to...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

5 electric cars with the longest range

5 electric cars with the longest range

10 Aabha Paul photos, videos that set Instagram blazing

10 Aabha Paul photos, videos that set Instagram blazing

India’s most expensive cars and their owners

India’s most expensive cars and their owners

Who is IIT professor Chetan Solanki aka 'Solar Gandhi'who went viral for his torn socks?

Who is IIT professor Chetan Solanki aka 'Solar Gandhi'who went viral for his torn socks?

Bigg Boss 18: Step into cave-hotel themed BB house with 107 cameras, luxurious bathroom, scary jail, spacious bedroom

Bigg Boss 18: Step into cave-hotel themed BB house with 107 cameras, luxurious bathroom, scary jail, spacious bedroom

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement