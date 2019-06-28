Heat tops 45 degrees Celsius in France for first time: Weather service
The record was set in the village of Villevieille in the southern department of Gard, which registered a high of 45.1 degrees Celsius.
People cool off in the sea in Marseille as a heatwave hits much of the country, June 28, 2019. (Photo: Reuters)
The temperature in France on Friday surpassed 45 degrees Celsius for the first time as Europe wilted in a major heatwave, state weather forecaster Meteo-France said.
The record was set in the village of Villevieille in the southern department of Gard, which registered a high of 45.1 degrees Celsius.
The previous record stood at 44.1 degrees Celsius in the same area during the notorious August 2003 heatwave, Meteo-France told AFP.