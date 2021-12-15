Heartbreaking image shows family of six giraffes who starved to death in Kenya

The deadly drought in Kenya has brought on immeasurable damage and destruction for the residents as well as the animals residing in the most-affected areas. The drought has had a deep impact on the population of giraffes in Kenya, according to reports.

One image from the horrific drought has captured the attention of many through social media platforms. The image is of a family of six giraffes lying dead on the ground, most likely due to starvation and lack of hydration.

The images of the dead giraffes have been doing rounds on social media, as the heartbreaking images are being shared by residents of the country and all those who are trying to raise awareness about the droughts in Kenya.

The image was clicked inside the Sabuli Wildlife Conservancy in Wajir, Kenya, and has since gone viral on social media. As per media reports, the photo of the giraffes was clicked after they got stuck in the mud as they tried to drink from a nearly dried-up reservoir nearby.

Human got 2 doses of vaccines.

Even a booster dose.



But these peace loving animals didn't even get the

chance to drink a drop of water.



What else could hv been more frustrating n heartbreaking than this #giraffe #kenya pic.twitter.com/zXP7lGjieV December 15, 2021

The giraffes were skinny and weak due to a lack of proper nutrition and hydration, and they passed away as a result. The bodies of the giraffes were then moved to another location to be photographed so that they don’t contaminate the water source for other animals.

The photo has been shared on social media multiple times in the last few days. One of the users who uploaded the image wrote, “Humans got two doses of vaccine, even a booster dose. But these peace-loving animals didn’t even get the chance to drink a drop of water.”

In September, the country's drought management administration warned that 2.1 million Kenyans were on the verge of hunger due to severe drought affecting half of the country. According to the United Nations, 2.9 million people are still in desperate need of humanitarian assistance in the country.