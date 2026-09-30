'Heard Screams, Someone Stabbed The Pilot': Passengers recall horror on Flydubai Dubai-Tel Aviv flight diverted to Saudi Arabia

Flydubai flight FZ1073 from Dubai to Tel Aviv was diverted to Tabuk airport in Saudi Arabia after emergency signals and unlawful interference were reported. A passenger stated, "Someone stabbed the pilot with a pocketknife; we saw blood."

A passenger on flydubai flight traveling from Dubai in United Arab Emirates to Israel and forced to make emergency landing in Saudi Arabia described what happened inside plane and said someone had stabbed pilot with pocketknife.

"We heard screams on plane. Then they opened cockpit and we saw blood, and someone had stabbed pilot with pocketknife," Times of Israel cited unnamed woman as saying via text message.

Woman also reportedly said crew members and Israeli passengers aboard plane helped to bring attacker under control.

Another passenger also recalled horror, saying pilots lost control of plane after one of them was stabbed and "seriously injured".

She also said passengers were screaming on plane and flight began to dive quickly after pilots "lost control".

Woman, who identified herself as Noam, told network, "Screams began on plane... by passengers who realized what was happening. We understand that one of pilots was stabbed and seriously wounded, and they lost control of plane. It started to dive quickly. It was very scary."

"We prayed, 'Shema Yisrael', there were also moments when we thought we weren't going to make it out alive," she added.

What happened?

Flydubai flight travelling from United Arab Emirates to Israel diverted to Saudi Arabia after sending emergency signals following alleged fight between pilots, Israeli official said on Wednesday.

Flydubai Flight FZ1073, which was travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv, changed course over Jordanian airspace and headed towards Saudi Arabia after transmitting general emergency signal, according to flight-tracking website Flightradar24.

Flight sent another emergency signal several minutes later, indicating possible unlawful interference, Flightradar24 data showed.

Boeing 737 plane later landed at Tabuk airport in northwestern Saudi Arabia.

Flightradar24 also said that according to flight's data, it experienced rapid descend of nearly 14,000 feet in less than 30 seconds before first emergency signal.

While some initial reports indicated hijack scare, spokesperson from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office later denied claim.

After emergency landing, Hebrew media outlet Ynet reported that airline confirmed hijacking signal was triggered due to altercation between two pilots. Incident took place after aircraft briefly transmitted code indicating possible unlawful interference while flying towards Israel.

Report also mentioned that it is believed two pilots on plane engaged in violent confrontation, though no official information is yet available