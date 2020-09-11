'Head was cut, sitting on chest': Kim Jong Un showed off executed uncle's headless body, says Trump

Trump went into detail about Kim Jong-un's confession about how he killed his uncle.

As the world waits with bated breath for Washington Post investigative journalist Bob Woodward's book 'Rage' scheduled to hit book stores next week, more damning revelations have come out about the North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Donald Trump told the author of the upcoming biographical book that the headless body of Kim Jong Un's executed uncle was displayed to senior North Korean officials.

"He killed his uncle and he put the body right in the steps," Trump said, in an apparent reference to a building used by senior officials.

"And the head was cut, sitting on the chest," the excerpts of the book quoted Trump as saying.

Trump said to journalist Bob Woodward that Kim "tells me everything."

It must be noted that Jang Song Thaek, the North Korean leader's uncle by marriage and a hugely powerful figure within the regime. He was purged for treason and corruption in 2013 in what was widely seen as a power move to establish Kim's authority over the country.

The North has never officially stated how Jang was executed. Multiple reports claimed that an anti-aircraft gun was used.

With this admission, Trump became the first high profile official to mention decapitation as the cause of death for Kim's uncle.

Negotiations between Pyongyang and Washington have remained at a standstill ever since the meeting in the Demilitarised Zone, and ties between the North and South have plummeted, but Trump insisted that he still had a good relationship with Kim.

The book also reveals a letter-writing campaign between the two leaders where Kim called Trump “your excellency”, adding “deep and special friendship between us will work as a magical force.”

Bob Woodward obtained the 27 "love letters" President Donald Trump exchanged with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, 25 of which have not been reported publicly, CNN reported.

In another instance, Kim wrote that meeting again will be 'reminiscent of a scene from a fantasy film'.

According to the book, Trump further dismissed intelligence officials’ assessments saying that North Korea would never relinquish its nuclear weapons. In a damning indictment of America's premier intelligence agency, he said that the CIA has “no idea” how to handle Pyongyang.

Nuclear negotiations between Pyongyang and Washington have been at a standstill since the collapse of the Hanoi summit last year over sanctions relief and what the North would be willing to give up in return.