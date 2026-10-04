'He Said He Wanted To Pray, Then Hit Me With An Axe': Indian pilot's chilling account of Flydubai cockpit attack

Indian Captain Smit Machchhar revealed Omani co-pilot Hamam Al-Hammami said he wanted to pray before attacking him with an axe on flydubai flight FZ1073, told Netanyahu he opened cockpit door twice.

Indian Captain Smit Machchhar's latest account of the flydubai cockpit attack adds a chilling detail to what happened aboard Dubai-Tel Aviv Flight FZ1073 on September 30. The Omani co-pilot stood up, saying he wanted to pray, and within minutes, Machchhar was being struck from behind with an axe.

The new details emerged when Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke to Smit Machchhar on Saturday (October 3) via video conference. Machchhar is currently recovering in the UAE after being shifted from Saudi Arabia.

Machchhar, who has been flying for 17 years, said the Boeing 737 MAX 8 was proceeding normally when co-pilot Hamam al-Hammami stood up to pray. Machchhar said this was not unusual and out of respect, he deliberately chose not to look behind him.

Then, after roughly four to five minutes, he felt a powerful blow to the back of his head.

'I thought aircraft had crashed'

For Machchhar, the first blow was so unexpected that he did not immediately understand what was happening. He initially thought the aircraft itself had suffered a catastrophic impact. It was only when another blow followed that he realised the source was the person behind him.

"The co-pilot's initial blows had completely blurred my vision," Machchhar told Netanyahu, adding that he could feel the aircraft going sharply down. The Omani co-pilot had used an emergency axe kept in the cockpit.

Opened cockpit door twice

Injured and disoriented, Machchhar managed to reach the cockpit door and open it.

"I opened the cockpit door once, but he [co-pilot] closed it, and I fell to the floor," Machchhar said.

He revealed that despite the injury, he realised he had one last chance.

"I realised I had one more chance. I thought I'm going to die and that's when I pushed against everything. I gave everything that I had and just went for the door and opened," he said.

The second attempt became the moment that saved 174 people, mostly Israelis, on board.

"When I opened it again, I saw people waiting to rush inside," he said. Those passengers entered, overpowered the attacker and helped bring the cockpit back under control.

How the door was opened

The Indian Captain also clarified a detail about the door itself. When Netanyahu referred to "pulling the pin", Machchhar explained that there was no pin. From inside the cockpit, the door could be opened by twisting a knob, while those outside needed a code to gain entry.

His colleagues outside were trying to enter the code, but the attacker was preventing the door from being opened.

'Hero of India, Israel and the world'

On September 30, aboard flydubai Flight FZ1073 from Dubai to Tel Aviv, the Omani co-pilot attacked Machchhar, triggering a rapid descent and a hijacking emergency. The aircraft diverted to Tabuk in Saudi Arabia, where it landed safely after passengers and other pilots regained control.

Israeli PM Netanyahu has invited both Machchhar and PM Narendra Modi to Israel for Independence Day, calling the Indian pilot a "hero of Israel, India and the world".

Earlier, while speaking to PM Modi from his hospital bed on October 2, Machchhar had said, "I was fighting for my own life but at the same time I knew I was not going to let others die." He also said he recited the Hanuman Chalisa during the crisis and Lord Hanuman gave him courage.