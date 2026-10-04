FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Chhattisgarh steps up efforts to strengthen its identity on global investment map

Chhattisgarh steps up efforts to strengthen its identity on global investment ma

Viral video: Prakash Raj calls Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Gyanesh Kumar 'asli desh drohi', supports CJP protest: 'Abhi aapka chaal nahi chalega'

Prakash Raj calls Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Gyanesh 'asli desh drohi'

Casteism vs Inclusive Development of Yogi Government

Casteism vs Inclusive Development of Yogi Government

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
OTT Releases This Week (Sept 28 - Oct 4): Dupahiya 2, Pooja Meri Jaan; new movies and shows to watch this Gandhi Jayanti weekend

OTT Releases This Week (Sept 28 - Oct 4): Dupahiya 2, Pooja Meri Jaan

From Neeti Mohan, Heer, Sarthak Kalyani; Ahead of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, 5 musical geniuses championed by AR Rahman

From Neeti, Heer, Sarthak: 5 musical geniuses groomed by AR Rahman

72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar, Mammootty, Dhanush, Anant Nag accept honours

72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik, Yami, Aditya, Mammootty accept honours

Latest NewsWorld

WORLD

'He Said He Wanted To Pray, Then Hit Me With An Axe': Indian pilot's chilling account of Flydubai cockpit attack

Indian Captain Smit Machchhar revealed Omani co-pilot Hamam Al-Hammami said he wanted to pray before attacking him with an axe on flydubai flight FZ1073, told Netanyahu he opened cockpit door twice.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Oct 04, 2026, 03:38 PM IST

'He Said He Wanted To Pray, Then Hit Me With An Axe': Indian pilot's chilling account of Flydubai cockpit attack
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Indian Captain Smit Machchhar's latest account of the flydubai cockpit attack adds a chilling detail to what happened aboard Dubai-Tel Aviv Flight FZ1073 on September 30. The Omani co-pilot stood up, saying he wanted to pray, and within minutes, Machchhar was being struck from behind with an axe.

The new details emerged when Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke to Smit Machchhar on Saturday (October 3) via video conference. Machchhar is currently recovering in the UAE after being shifted from Saudi Arabia.

Machchhar, who has been flying for 17 years, said the Boeing 737 MAX 8 was proceeding normally when co-pilot Hamam al-Hammami stood up to pray. Machchhar said this was not unusual and out of respect, he deliberately chose not to look behind him.

Then, after roughly four to five minutes, he felt a powerful blow to the back of his head.

'I thought aircraft had crashed'

For Machchhar, the first blow was so unexpected that he did not immediately understand what was happening. He initially thought the aircraft itself had suffered a catastrophic impact. It was only when another blow followed that he realised the source was the person behind him.

"The co-pilot's initial blows had completely blurred my vision," Machchhar told Netanyahu, adding that he could feel the aircraft going sharply down. The Omani co-pilot had used an emergency axe kept in the cockpit.

Opened cockpit door twice

Injured and disoriented, Machchhar managed to reach the cockpit door and open it.

"I opened the cockpit door once, but he [co-pilot] closed it, and I fell to the floor," Machchhar said.

He revealed that despite the injury, he realised he had one last chance.

"I realised I had one more chance. I thought I'm going to die and that's when I pushed against everything. I gave everything that I had and just went for the door and opened," he said.

The second attempt became the moment that saved 174 people, mostly Israelis, on board.

"When I opened it again, I saw people waiting to rush inside," he said. Those passengers entered, overpowered the attacker and helped bring the cockpit back under control.

How the door was opened

The Indian Captain also clarified a detail about the door itself. When Netanyahu referred to "pulling the pin", Machchhar explained that there was no pin. From inside the cockpit, the door could be opened by twisting a knob, while those outside needed a code to gain entry.

His colleagues outside were trying to enter the code, but the attacker was preventing the door from being opened.

'Hero of India, Israel and the world'

On September 30, aboard flydubai Flight FZ1073 from Dubai to Tel Aviv, the Omani co-pilot attacked Machchhar, triggering a rapid descent and a hijacking emergency. The aircraft diverted to Tabuk in Saudi Arabia, where it landed safely after passengers and other pilots regained control.

Israeli PM Netanyahu has invited both Machchhar and PM Narendra Modi to Israel for Independence Day, calling the Indian pilot a "hero of Israel, India and the world".

Earlier, while speaking to PM Modi from his hospital bed on October 2, Machchhar had said, "I was fighting for my own life but at the same time I knew I was not going to let others die." He also said he recited the Hanuman Chalisa during the crisis and Lord Hanuman gave him courage.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Was Rahul Gandhi 'scared' to contest from Amethi in 2024 elections? SP MP Shiv Patel makes shocking allegation
SP MP claims Rahul Gandhi was 'scared' to contest from Amethi in 2024 elections
Chhattisgarh steps up efforts to strengthen its identity on global investment map
Chhattisgarh steps up efforts to strengthen its identity on global investment ma
Viral video: Prakash Raj calls Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Gyanesh Kumar 'asli desh drohi', supports CJP protest: 'Abhi aapka chaal nahi chalega'
Prakash Raj calls Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Gyanesh 'asli desh drohi'
Casteism vs Inclusive Development of Yogi Government
Casteism vs Inclusive Development of Yogi Government
Legendary filmmaker Singeetham Srinivasa Rao dies at 94; SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR, Kamal Haasan, Chiranjeevi pay tribute
Legendary filmmaker Singeetham Srinivasa Rao dies at 94; Celebs pay tribute
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
OTT Releases This Week (Sept 28 - Oct 4): Dupahiya 2, Pooja Meri Jaan; new movies and shows to watch this Gandhi Jayanti weekend
OTT Releases This Week (Sept 28 - Oct 4): Dupahiya 2, Pooja Meri Jaan
From Neeti Mohan, Heer, Sarthak Kalyani; Ahead of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, 5 musical geniuses championed by AR Rahman
From Neeti, Heer, Sarthak: 5 musical geniuses groomed by AR Rahman
72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar, Mammootty, Dhanush, Anant Nag accept honours
72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik, Yami, Aditya, Mammootty accept honours
OTT Releases This Week (September 14-20): Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam, Waiting Hai
Ganesh Utsav 2026: Deva Shree Ganesha, Sindoor Lal Chadayo; 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be must-haves in your playlist
Ganesh Utsav 2026: 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be in your playlist
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement