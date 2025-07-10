'He's the best...', THIS American singer heaps praise on PM Modi; hits out at Zohran Mamdani

Zohran Mamdani faced heat after he defended a controversial slogan "Globalise the intifada". Later, defending his comments, he said that the phrase represents "a desperate desire for equality and equal rights in standing up for Palestinian human rights".

Mary Milben, an African-American singer and actress, heaped praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, referring to him as the "best leader for India and India-US ties". At the same time, Milben also voiced her opposition to New York State Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani’s potential mayoral candidacy.

"Everyone knows here in America and India and across the world that Prime Minister Modi is my friend, and he's a leader that I greatly support. He's the best leader for India. He's the best leader for the US-India relationship," news agency PTI quoted Milben as saying.

Calling Mamdani the "wrong leader" for New York, she added, "He's [Mamdani] the wrong leader for New York. He's the wrong leader for America, and he certainly is the wrong leader as pertains even to the US-India relationship, relative to New York and its relationship to India."

The singer voiced her concerns over Mamdani's alleged comments about the Jewish community. "His comments that are directly against the Jewish people are a clear indication that he doesn't even value those elements and values of the Statue of Liberty," she said.

Calling Mamdani's leadership "unfit" for New York's needs, Milben continued, "His comments against our law enforcement in New York, defunding the police and having no regard or respect for law enforcement in New York reflect leadership unfit for the city’s needs."

"Globalise the intifada"

Zohran Mamdani faced heat after he defended a controversialslogan "Globalise the intifada". Later, defending his comments, he said that the phrase represents "a desperate desire for equality and equal rights in standing up for Palestinian human rights",