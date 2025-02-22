As Palestinian terror outfit Hamas released three more Israeli hostages, one of them was seen kissing the foreheads of two Hamas militants out of an overwhelming joy.

As part of the Gaza truce deal with Israel, Hamas released three more Israeli hostages - Omer Wenkart, Omer Shem Tov, and Eliya Cohen.

Meanwhile, Israeli hostage Omer Shem Tov was seen kissing the foreheads of two Hamas militants while waving on the stage.

In a conversation with Times of Israel, Malki Shem Tov, father of Omer Shem Tov, said that his son is upbeat and the most positive-minded in the world.

“Omer is thinner… but is upbeat, upbeat, the most positive-minded in the world. We didn’t even know what he would look like. He just came out and surprised us all, with the smile, the wave — it’s just crazy."

He added, "That’s Omer. He’s just that kind of kid… He gets on with everyone. Even Hamas… They love him even there."