Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Hate crime in US: 70-year-old Sikh man beaten with golf club in Los Angeles, no one arrested yet

Good news for Gautam Adani as he returns in world's top 20 richest list, net worth rises to Rs...

Param Sundari X review: Sidharth Malhotra-Janhvi Kapoor film 'is not Chennai Express', impressed fans celebrate 'return of rom-com era'

Thaw in ties? India, China to resume direct flights after five years from...

'It always seems impossible until it’s done': Fearless man proves Nelson Mandela correct when he rescues king cobra barehanded - WATCH

5-year-old girl takes her chance to fix Bengaluru traffic woes, writes to PM Modi, 'There is...'; Handwritten letter goes viral

China to construct Xinjiang-Tibet rail line that will pass through Aksai Chin, LAC near Arunachal Pradesh

India’s STEM Education Alarm: Are We Losing Our Brightest Minds?

Chetan Hansraj REVEALS 'insecure A-lister star' cut his 40 scenes from their film, netizens guess 'it's Akshay Kumar', movie name is...

Supreme Court's BIG order on old vehicles in Delhi, says, 'No action...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Hate crime in US: 70-year-old Sikh man beaten with golf club in Los Angeles, no one arrested yet

Hate crime in US: 70-year-old Sikh man beaten with golf club in Los Angeles

Good news for Gautam Adani as he returns in world's top 20 richest list, net worth rises to Rs...

Good news for Gautam Adani as he returns in world's top 20 richest list, net wor

Param Sundari X review: Sidharth Malhotra-Janhvi Kapoor film 'is not Chennai Express', impressed fans celebrate 'return of rom-com era'

Param Sundari X review: Sidharth-Janhvi film 'is no Chennai Express'

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Janmashtami 2025: Relive Krishna's 'leelas' through these 5 animated classics

Janmashtami 2025: Relive Krishna's 'leelas' through these 5 animated classics

War 2 star Hrithik Roshan's jaw-dropping 5-week weight loss challenge: 'Hardest part was saying NO to...'

War 2 star Hrithik Roshan's jaw-dropping 5-week weight loss challenge

Selena Gomez swears by this 'weird' 7-step skincare ritual that actually works wonders

Selena Gomez swears by this 'weird' 7-step skincare ritual that actually works

HomeWorld

WORLD

Hate crime in US: 70-year-old Sikh man beaten with golf club in Los Angeles, no one arrested yet

70-year-old Harpal Singh was found with his facial bones broken and bleeding in the brain. He was beaten with a golf club in Northern Hollywood, Los Angeles.

Latest News

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Aug 12, 2025, 07:09 PM IST

Hate crime in US: 70-year-old Sikh man beaten with golf club in Los Angeles, no one arrested yet
Los Angeles Police Department (File Image)

TRENDING NOW

In what may be called a hate crime, an elderly Sikh man was brutally beaten with a golf club in the US city of North Hollywood, Los Angeles. No one has been arrested so far. The Sikh community has demanded better security arrangements. An unidentified suspect attacked Harpal Singh while he was on his daily walk near a Gurdwara. The 70-year-old victim was found with his facial bones broken and bleeding in the brain. His brother said that Harpal underwent three surgeries. Gurdial Singh Randhawa said that his brother was unconscious. He told Fox 11 Los Angeles, "He is totally unconscious; they keep him under sedation." 

LAPD confirms incident

Witnesses told Los Angeles Police Department officers that the suspect was a man in his 50s. Confirming the incident, the police said the suspect is a man who was riding a bike at the time of the attack. According to a California-based news portal, KTLA, Harpal Singh enjoyed feeding the birds in the parking lot behind the convenience store near the Gurudwara.

Sikh community demands increased security

According to ABC7, the 70-year-old victim somehow survived the attack but has been in the hospital, unresponsive and in critical condition, ever since. Munmeeth Kaur, the Legal Director of the Sikh Coalition, told the news outlet, "The fact that this happened and no one came to stop it until the point that Singh was left in such critical condition has absolutely spread fear in our community." She added, "We are asking, we're demanding, that there be increased security in this area so that our community can freely move about and feel at ease to be able to be here, to be walking."

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir targets Mukesh Ambani from US: 'Tweeted his pic to...'
Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir targets Mukesh Ambani from US: 'Tweeted his pic t
Ex-Pentagon official calls Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir ‘Osama bin Laden in a suit’, wants him...
Ex-Pentagon official calls Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir ‘Osama bin Laden in a
New mom tries viral ‘stiletto challenge’ after childbirth; this is the result
New mom tries viral ‘stiletto challenge’ after childbirth; this is the result
Amid GPT-5 backlash, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman warns 'self-destructive' use of...; brings back...
Amid GPT-5 backlash, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman warns 'self-destructive' use of...;
War 2 Advance Booking: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR's film sells 50000 tickets, still short of Rajinikanth's Coolie, Day 1 collection at box office expected to be just Rs...
War 2 Advance Booking: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR film sells 50000 tickets, still...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Janmashtami 2025: Relive Krishna's 'leelas' through these 5 animated classics
Janmashtami 2025: Relive Krishna's 'leelas' through these 5 animated classics
War 2 star Hrithik Roshan's jaw-dropping 5-week weight loss challenge: 'Hardest part was saying NO to...'
War 2 star Hrithik Roshan's jaw-dropping 5-week weight loss challenge
Selena Gomez swears by this 'weird' 7-step skincare ritual that actually works wonders
Selena Gomez swears by this 'weird' 7-step skincare ritual that actually works
Shilpa Shetty exudes elegance in vibrant pink indo-western look; SEE PICS
Shilpa Shetty exudes elegance in vibrant pink indo-western look; SEE PICS
Dharmendra's fitness at 89: What mantra does veteran actor follow to stay healthy?
Dharmendra's fitness at 89: What mantra does veteran actor follow?
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE