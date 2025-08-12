Hate crime in US: 70-year-old Sikh man beaten with golf club in Los Angeles, no one arrested yet

70-year-old Harpal Singh was found with his facial bones broken and bleeding in the brain. He was beaten with a golf club in Northern Hollywood, Los Angeles.

In what may be called a hate crime, an elderly Sikh man was brutally beaten with a golf club in the US city of North Hollywood, Los Angeles. No one has been arrested so far. The Sikh community has demanded better security arrangements. An unidentified suspect attacked Harpal Singh while he was on his daily walk near a Gurdwara. The 70-year-old victim was found with his facial bones broken and bleeding in the brain. His brother said that Harpal underwent three surgeries. Gurdial Singh Randhawa said that his brother was unconscious. He told Fox 11 Los Angeles, "He is totally unconscious; they keep him under sedation."

LAPD confirms incident

Witnesses told Los Angeles Police Department officers that the suspect was a man in his 50s. Confirming the incident, the police said the suspect is a man who was riding a bike at the time of the attack. According to a California-based news portal, KTLA, Harpal Singh enjoyed feeding the birds in the parking lot behind the convenience store near the Gurudwara.

Sikh community demands increased security

According to ABC7, the 70-year-old victim somehow survived the attack but has been in the hospital, unresponsive and in critical condition, ever since. Munmeeth Kaur, the Legal Director of the Sikh Coalition, told the news outlet, "The fact that this happened and no one came to stop it until the point that Singh was left in such critical condition has absolutely spread fear in our community." She added, "We are asking, we're demanding, that there be increased security in this area so that our community can freely move about and feel at ease to be able to be here, to be walking."