Hate crime in Canada: Shri Bhagavad Gita park in Bramptom vandalised; know how India responded

Shri Bhagavad Gita Park in Canada (Photo - Twitter)

In an incident of hate crime in Canada against the Indian population, the newly unveiled Shri Bhagavad Gita Party in Brampton, Toronto was vandalised. The news of the defacement of the park named after the holy book of the Hindu religion was confirmed by Mayor Patrick Brown on Saturday.

According to the mayor of the town, the incident has been handed over to the Peel Regional Police for further investigations. Brown also condemned the incident and said that the country has zero tolerance for such acts.

Taking to social media, Mayor Brown said, “We are aware that the recently unveiled Shri Bhagavad Gita Park sign has been vandalized. We have zero tolerance for this. We have flagged Peel Regional Police for further investigation. Our Parks department is working to resolve and correct the sign as soon as possible.”

The Shri Bhagavad Gita Park in Brampton was inaugurated on September 28, just a few days before it was defaced by miscreants. The park is spread over 3.75 acres and is set to have sculptures of several Hindu deities such as Lord Krishna and Arjuna.

Reacting to the hate crime against the Hindu community in Canada, the Indian High Commission also issued an official statement, saying that they expect “prompt action” against the perpetrators of the crime.

In a tweet, the High Commission of India in Ottawa said, “We condemn the hate crime at the Shri Bhagavad Gita Park in Brampton. We urge Canadian authorities and Peel Police to investigate and take prompt action on the perpetrators.”

Earlier, the Government of India had issued an advisory to all the nationals who were residing in Canada, urging them to exercise due caution and remain vigilant amid a "sharp increase in incidents of hate crimes, sectarian violence, and anti-India activities” in the country.

