Has World War 3 Begun? The entry of superpowers almost certain in the ongoing Azerbaijan-Armenia war

The question that, has World War III started is being asked across the globe. Amit the COVID-19 pandemic two of the biggest superpowers India and China are face-to-face amid LAC border tensions for several months.

Meanwhile, Armenia -Azerbaijan war has erupted more concern.

Experts believe there is a huge possibility of this war taking a bigger form in the coming days because Russia is going to take an entry in it.

Can give an attack order

Given the kind of atmosphere, Russian President Vladimir Putin may order an attack on Turkey. Because Russia is with Armenia while Turkey is advocating for the Muslim country Azerbaijan.

It is reported that Turkey and Pakistan are sending terrorists to fight on behalf of Azerbaijan. If Turkey orders an attack, a terrible war will begin between Russia and Turkey and the world will also be joined by other superpowers.

Also read Big disclosure: Pakistani army fighting on behalf of Azerbaijan in the war against Armenia

Scene of destruction

War has been going on for the last four days in Azerbaijan and Armenia, two small countries along the border of Iran-Turkey.

The pictures of the explosions and the devastation that came from the battlefield are very distressing. At the border of Azerbaijan and Armenia, these days, only the explosion sound is heard round the clock.

Azerbaijan is a Muslim-majority country while Christians live in large numbers in Armenia.

This is the root of the dispute

The major reason for the war between Armenia and Azerbaijan is the Nagorno-Karabakh region. Azerbaijan describes the mountainous region as its own, while Armenia has its occupation. The area has been under Armenia's occupation since their fight ended in 1994.

In 2016 too, there was a bloody war between the two countries over this piece of land, in which 200 people were killed. Now once again both countries are face to face. Both countries were part of the USSR.

This is a matter of concern

Both sides have started gathering troops at the border. Armenia has claimed to have shot down four Azerbaijan helicopters. Because of the crisis, along with the imposition of martial law in some areas of Azerbaijan, curfew orders have also been given in major cities.

It is a matter of concern that Russia, Turkey, France, Iran, and Israel are also in danger of being involved in this battle of Armenia and Azerbaijan, and that is why the whole world is feared that is maybe starting of the World War Three.