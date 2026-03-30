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Has regime change happened in Tehran? This is what Donald Trump claimed after one month of US-Iran War

US President Donald Trump has made a big claim saying that Iran has witnessed a regime change, while further claiming that the United States is undergoing a very meaningful talks with the Iranians. He said that there can be a deal with Tehran “pretty soon.”

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Mar 30, 2026, 04:44 PM IST

Has regime change happened in Tehran? This is what Donald Trump claimed after one month of US-Iran War
Donald Trump has claimed of regime change in Iran
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US President Donald Trump has made a big claim saying that Iran has witnessed a regime change, while further claiming that the United States is undergoing a very meaningful talks with the Iranians. While asserting that it is difficult to say anything about Iran, the US President accepted that the country has launch strikes on Tehran during negotiations twice, first in 2025 with B2 bombers and in the second time on Februaru 28 leading to a massive war and thereby a global oil crisis. 

Asserting that the Iran war is “ahead of schedule”, Trump said that the US is dealing with a “completely different set of people” who are reasonable, citing his ongoing talks with Tehran. He said that there can be a deal with Tehran “pretty soon.” Talking about the new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, Trump sternly said that though he may be alive but would be seriously wounded. In a slight hope for a possible peace plan, Trump elaborated that the Iranians have responded and even offered various ships of oil boats, that passed through the Strait of Hormuz, as gift.

"The one regime was decimated, destroyed, they're all dead. The next regime is mostly dead. And the third regime, we're dealing with different people than anybody's dealt with before. It's a whole different group of people. So I would consider that regime change. And frankly, they've been very reasonable. So I think we've had regime change. We can't do much better than that. The regime that was really bad, really evil, was the first one. That was done. The second was appointed, and they're gone. They're all dead,” the president told reporters aboard Air Force One. About a possible deal, "I think we'll make a deal with them, pretty sure...but we've had regime change," he said.

During other times in the conversation, he even claimed that Iran is eliminated and they will give up nuclear weapons. Responding to questions on Iran charging tolls from ships crossing the Hormuz, Trump said he will have more information about it. Hailing the Gulf nations for fighting back, Trump said, “They are fighting back. Saudi Arabia is fighting back hard. Qatar is fighting back. UAE is fighting back. Kuwait's fighting back. Bahrain's fighting back. They're all fighting back. Actually, they were surprised to be hit. I was very surprised they got hit. And once they got hit, they started fighting very well.”

US-Israel-Iran war

Trump's remarks come against the backdrop of intense US-Israeli military operations against Iran, which have targeted senior Iranian officials and strategic infrastructure.
The joint strikes that began on February 28 killed long-time Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, with his son, Mojtaba Khamenei, later appointed as Iran's new supreme leader by the country's Assembly of Experts. Top Iranian officials, including key commanders and intelligence figures, have also been killed in the ongoing conflict, underscoring the scale of the leadership losses in Tehran.

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