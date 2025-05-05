Will Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi hold talks with his Indian counterpart so that the tension is defused before New Delhi takes any military action against Islamabad? He will visit Islamabad and New Delhi after the Pahalgam attack.

Has Pakistan begged Iran to mediate and de-escalate the tensions with India after the Pahalgam terrorist attack? Will Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi hold talks with his Indian counterpart so that the tension is defused before New Delhi takes any military action against Islamabad? One can get the answers to these question on May 8 after Abbas Araghchi visits New Delhi. The Embassy of Iran in India shared the information on Monday in a post on X that Araghchi will come to India. He will visit India after a stop in Islamabad where he will hold talks with Pakistani officials.

Iran calls for peace to prevail

Taking to the social media platform, the embassy wrote in a post,

"Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is scheduled to visit India this Thursday, after holding talks with Pakistani officials in Islamabad." The top diplomat is set to participate in the Joint Economic Commission, Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei said in a press briefing in Tehran as reported by state media IRNA. On April 25, the Iranian Foreign Minister had given a call for peace to prevail in neighbourhood in a post on X. From his personal account, Araghchi had called India and Pakistan as the foremost priority.

Abbas Araghchi to visit Pakistan, India

His call for peace came in the wake of the dastardly Pahalgam terror attack on April 22 in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam targeted tourists, killing 26 people. He had shared that Tehran stands "ready" to put its good offices in Islamabad and New Delhi to use for forging a "greater understanding at this difficult time".

He wrote on X, "India and Pakistan are brotherly neighbors of Iran, enjoying relations rooted in centuries-old cultural and civilizational ties. Like other neighbors, we consider them our foremost priority. Tehran stands ready to use its good offices in Islamabad and New Delhi to forge greater understanding at this difficult time, in line with the spirit taught by Persian poet Saadi:

Human Beings are members of a whole

In creation of one essence and soul

If one member is inflicted with pain

Other members uneasy will remain"

India gears up for military action

Following the Pahalgam attack, India has taken strong countermeasures against Pakistan for its support of cross-border terrorism. In the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 23, India decided to hold the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 in abeyance until Pakistan credibly and irrevocably abjures its support for cross-border terrorism and closes the integrated Attari Check Post. India has also declared the officials of the Pakistani High Commission persona non grata and ordered them to leave India within a week.

India fires diplomatic salvo

The central government also decided to cancel any visas provided under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) and ordered Pakistan to leave the country within 48 hours. The Government of India also immediately suspended visa services for Pakistani nationals. Amid the ongoing tensions, India also imposed an immediate ban on the direct or indirect import and transit of all goods originating in or exported from Pakistan, regardless of their import status, effectively halting bilateral trade flows, according to a notification by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

(With inputs from ANI)