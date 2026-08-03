Has Pakistan allegedly blocked Al Jazeera after coverage of POK protests and election violence? Here's what we know

Pakistan allegedly blocked Al Jazeera after it covered POK protests and election violence. No official ban confirmed. Activists claim the site became inaccessible after reporter Kamal Hyder reported from Muzaffarabad on low turnout and unrest

Pakistan appears to have restricted access to influential Qatari broadcaster Al Jazeera after the outlet extensively covered the ongoing protests and election-related violence and tensions in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (POK), according to reports and claims by activists and opposition leaders.

While Islamabad has not officially announced any ban or restriction, multiple users on X reported that Al Jazeera's website became inaccessible inside Pakistan soon after it's reporting from the illegally-occupied region of India.

"In tandem with the blocking of local and regional digital news domains, incoming reports indicate that international broadcasters, including Al Jazeera English, have also become inaccessible to users within parts of the country. However, there has been no official confirmation from Pakistan regarding the restrictions," reported ANI.

Activists and opposition leaders said the development has sparked fresh concerns over press freedom in a country that has increasingly tightened control over critical journalism under the hybrid regime led by Asim Munir. The intense protests in POK have reportedly left at least 80 civilians dead.

What did Al Jazeera report from POK?

The timing of the reported restriction on the Qatari broadcaster is important because Al Jazeera has been among the few major international broadcasters to devote sustained coverage to the unrest in POK.

For the last few days, Kamal Hyder, the Al Jazeera correspondent in Pakistan, reported from Muzaffarabad. In one of his reports, Hyder noted that the low turnout in the POK polls was a result of the people showing "solidarity with the protests in the region".

"Protests are going on here. People and many parties have boycotted it. Women aren't coming out to vote. People are disgusted with the system. They got fed-up," a Muzaffarabad local, Nadia Khitab Raja, told Al Jazeera.

Al Jazeera documented prolonged internet shutdowns that disrupted education, healthcare and businesses. It also covered road blockades, security measures, and accusations of electoral manipulation amid curfews and heavy security.

Claims of crackdown on foreign media

The earliest claims that Al Jazeera had been blocked came from Sohaib Khan, former Deputy General Secretary of JKLF AJK-GB Zone.

"Just confirmed from Islamabad: The AJEnglish website has been restricted in Pakistan following its coverage of recent events" in the POK. "Silencing independent media will not hide the truth," he added.

PTI leader Faiza Murad, based in London, alleged Islamabad had tightened rules for foreign journalists. She claimed the Ministry of Information reminded journalists that under Foreign Media Facilitation Guidelines, a prior NOC will be mandatory for reporting outside Lahore, Islamabad, and Karachi.

There has been no official notification from PEMRA or the Ministry of Information confirming a formal ban.

Why protests are raging in POK

The protests in POK, led by the outlawed Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC), erupted in June over reserved seats in the region's so-called assembly and decades-long ill-treatment. Demands include greater autonomy, release of detained activists, accountability for civilian deaths, and regulation of wheat prices.

India on July 31 called upon the international community to scrutinise Islamabad's "ruthless" use of force against peaceful protesters in POK and hold it accountable for the "atrocities".

POK is part of the former princely state of Jammu and Kashmir under Pakistan's illegal control since 1947-48 and is an integral part of India.