Has Nostradamus predicted a Donald Trump victory in US Elections 2020? Check his 'prophetic' words

As with any significant event that has the potential to make a significant shift in the global world order, people on the internet look towards past prophets who may have predicted the event before it has actually taken place. With the US Presidential elections 2020 just around the corner, netizens have done just that.

They have turned to the French astrologer, seer, Nostradamus who is recognized as the one who could allegedly predict future events.

People on the internet have now cited lines written by him in his book 'Les Propheties'.

The reference to a 'trumpet' causing 'Byzantium to change its laws' is being taken as a cryptic message signifying Trump's return to the Oval office.

The lines read:

"The false trumpet concealing madness,

"Will cause Byzantium to change its laws.

"From Egypt there will go forth a man who wants

"The edict withdrawn, changing money and standards."

Critics have cited that Nostradamus' 'predictions' are nothing but cryptic poetry, adding that his words have no bearing in major global events that have/will take place in the near future.

At this moment the French prophet's prediction is not aligning with the present reality as rival Joe Biden is leading the poll numbers. Can Donald Trump clinch another victory in 2020? All we can do is wait for the day of reckoning when it will be clear as daylight as to who would win the election.

Meanwhile, Trump and his Democratic rival Joe Biden on Thursday have their third and final round of debate ahead of the upcoming US election on November 3.