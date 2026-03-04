Gold, silver prices today, March 4, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more
US-Israel-Iran conflict: Iran's defenses 'severely degraded' says US military; Israel broadens strikes
Has Mojtaba Khamenei, late Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's son, been elected as Iran's new Supreme Leader?
Happy Holi 2026: 20+ wishes, messages and quotes to share with your loved ones
India vs England: Was Team India’s semi-final practice delayed by Lunar Eclipse? Here's the truth
Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok Wedding: Inside Sachin Tendulkar's son, soon-to-be bahu's mehendi ceremony; Anjali Tendulkar, Sara Tendulkar steal spolight, watch
US-Iran-Israel: Russia ready to help India with energy supplies amid disruption, here's all you need to know
Holi 2026: CM Rekha Gupta Extends warm wishes to Delhi, urges citizens to 'use natural colours'
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta inaugurates Flower Festival 2026, 15,500 flowers of 48 varieties on display
RCB fans rejoice as Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium to host five home fixtures in IPL 2026
WORLD
The 56-year-old cleric, who has long been seen as a potential successor, is said to have been chosen under pressure from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), as per reports.
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's death created a power vacuum, leaving uncertainty about who will succeed him as Iran's Supreme Leader. The Assembly of Experts is responsible for choosing the next leader. If the latest reports are to be believed, Ali Khamenei's son, Mojtaba Khamenei, has been elected as Iran's new Supreme Leader by the country's Assembly of Experts, according to informed sources. The 56-year-old cleric, who has long been seen as a potential successor, is said to have been chosen under pressure from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).
The Supreme Leader is the central figure in Iran's Shiite theocracy, holding ultimate authority over all state matters. As commander-in-chief, they control the armed forces and the Revolutionary Guard.