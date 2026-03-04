Has Mojtaba Khamenei, late Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's son, been elected as Iran's new Supreme Leader?

The 56-year-old cleric, who has long been seen as a potential successor, is said to have been chosen under pressure from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), as per reports.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's death created a power vacuum, leaving uncertainty about who will succeed him as Iran's Supreme Leader. The Assembly of Experts is responsible for choosing the next leader. If the latest reports are to be believed, Ali Khamenei's son, Mojtaba Khamenei, has been elected as Iran's new Supreme Leader by the country's Assembly of Experts, according to informed sources. The 56-year-old cleric, who has long been seen as a potential successor, is said to have been chosen under pressure from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

The Supreme Leader is the central figure in Iran's Shiite theocracy, holding ultimate authority over all state matters. As commander-in-chief, they control the armed forces and the Revolutionary Guard.