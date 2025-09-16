Has Israel committed genocide in Gaza? THIS is what UN investigators have said

Centre issues BIG statement on India-US trade deal talks in Delhi: 'The discussions were...'
WORLD
Israel, under the leadership of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, has come under scathing criticism from the independent UN investigators. They said that the genocide in Gaza is also a campaign of disablement to annihilate Palestinian life in Gaza.
In a damning condemnation that may have far-reaching consequences, the UN investigators have confirmed genocide in the Gaza Strip. UN independent experts warned Tuesday, "The genocide we are witnessing in Gaza is also a campaign of disablement to annihilate Palestinian life in Gaza." The UN experts, who are not UN staff, said that the Israeli offensive to seize control of Gaza City will be catastrophic for the civilian population of the besieged strip. They also said that it will have aggravated consequences and compounded suffering for persons with disabilities.
The #genocide we are witnessing in Gaza is also a campaign of disablement to annihilate Palestinian life in Gaza -UN experts @hebahagrass & @FranceskAlbs warn that the escalating offensive on #Gaza city will be ‘apocalyptic’ for persons with disabilities.https://t.co/Z8gigGVwYz pic.twitter.com/SktErcAMBF— UN Special Procedures (@UN_SPExperts) September 16, 2025
The independent investigators said in a report, "People with disabilities in Gaza are totally exhausted and traumatised." They added, "They face extreme difficulties fleeing. Some people with mobility impairments are forced to crawl through rubble or be dragged on mattresses, while others face barriers in accessing information. The experts also said that economic life in Gaza has been decimated by sheer physical destruction, blockade and siege, and repeated forced displacement.
Meanwhile, Navi Pillay, chairwoman of the UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory, has hold Israeli leaders, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant, and President Isaac Herzog, responsible. Talking to Al Jazeera, she said, "We’ve identified the president, the prime minister and the former minister of defence based on their statements and the orders that they’ve given."