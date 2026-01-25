Has Iran’s supreme leader Khamenei moved to an underground bunker amid fears of US airstrikes?
Kamaal R Khan says film industry is targeting him after arrest in firing case: 'There is no chance of me running away'
Shahid Afridi brings India-Pakistan debate after Bangladesh's gets kicked out of ICC T20I World Cup 2026
'No Asia Cup, no bilateral series, no NOC for PSL': ICC threatens Pakistan over T20 World Cup 2026 boycott
Zubeen Garg's family writes to PM Modi seeking expedited trial in his death case: 'We are citizens of a Republic founded on justice'
Palash Muchhal files Rs 10 crore defamation suit against Smriti Mandhana's friend Vidnyan Mane, here's why
Shashi Tharoor reacts to expelled Bihar Congress chief's comment on Rahul Gandhi
Who was Chanchal Bhowmik? Hindu man burned alive in Bangladesh, seventh death in weeks
Who was Alex J Pretti? 37-year-old shot dead by federal agent in Minneapolis, sparking large protests across US
US President Donald Trump issues warning to Canada over China's trade influence, says 'Not going to happen, or even close'
WORLD
Amid rising US-Iran tensions, reports suggest Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has moved to a fortified bunker in Tehran. His son Masoud is handling daily affairs. Iran warns any attack on Khamenei could trigger full-scale war, while US forces increase presence in the region.
Reports from multiple news outlets cite opposition‑affiliated sources claiming Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has moved to a fortified underground bunker in Tehran amid fears of a potential US military strike. The complex is described as heavily reinforced and linked by interconnected tunnels, designed to provide protection and secure movement if required.
The move follows assessments by some Iranian officials of growing risk in the wake of heightened tensions with the United States, which has recently deployed significant naval assets to the region.
According to these reports, Khamenei’s third son, Masoud Khamenei, has taken over the routine administration of his father’s office while serving as a key communication link with other government leaders. This arrangement reflects the leadership’s attempt to ensure continuity amid uncertainty.
The increased tension comes as the US has announced movements of naval forces, including aircraft carriers and guided‑missile destroyers, toward waters near Iran. While Washington has stated its objective is deterrence and safeguarding regional interests, Tehran perceives such deployments as a potential prelude to direct military action.
Iranian officials have previously warned that any attack targeting Khamenei would be treated as an act of full‑scale war. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian publicly stated that an assault against the supreme leader would trigger serious consequences, and state‑linked media have echoed this position, asserting that such a strike could lead to a declaration of jihad.
However, Iranian authorities have pushed back against some reports of Khamenei’s bunker refuge. Iran’s Consul General to India described claims that the supreme leader is hiding underground as “rumours,” stating instead that he remains in secure locations and is engaged in official meetings via video conferencing. The diplomat insisted Tehran is prepared to confront external threats and is not intimidated by foreign powers.
The backdrop to these developments includes longstanding friction over Iran’s nuclear program, its role in regional conflicts, and the aftermath of a harsh domestic crackdown on protests. The US presence in the region has grown amid concerns about Iran’s actions, and political rhetoric on both sides remains heightened.
With claims and counterclaims circulating, independent verification of Khamenei’s exact whereabouts and condition remains limited. The situation continues to evolve as diplomatic and military dynamics between Washington and Tehran remain tense.