Has Iran’s supreme leader Khamenei moved to an underground bunker amid fears of US airstrikes?

Amid rising US-Iran tensions, reports suggest Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has moved to a fortified bunker in Tehran. His son Masoud is handling daily affairs. Iran warns any attack on Khamenei could trigger full-scale war, while US forces increase presence in the region.

Reports from multiple news outlets cite opposition‑affiliated sources claiming Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has moved to a fortified underground bunker in Tehran amid fears of a potential US military strike. The complex is described as heavily reinforced and linked by interconnected tunnels, designed to provide protection and secure movement if required.

The move follows assessments by some Iranian officials of growing risk in the wake of heightened tensions with the United States, which has recently deployed significant naval assets to the region.

Delegation of Daily Duties to Son

According to these reports, Khamenei’s third son, Masoud Khamenei, has taken over the routine administration of his father’s office while serving as a key communication link with other government leaders. This arrangement reflects the leadership’s attempt to ensure continuity amid uncertainty.

US Military Buildup, Tehran’s Threat Perceptions

The increased tension comes as the US has announced movements of naval forces, including aircraft carriers and guided‑missile destroyers, toward waters near Iran. While Washington has stated its objective is deterrence and safeguarding regional interests, Tehran perceives such deployments as a potential prelude to direct military action.

Iranian officials have previously warned that any attack targeting Khamenei would be treated as an act of full‑scale war. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian publicly stated that an assault against the supreme leader would trigger serious consequences, and state‑linked media have echoed this position, asserting that such a strike could lead to a declaration of jihad.

Official Denials from Tehran

However, Iranian authorities have pushed back against some reports of Khamenei’s bunker refuge. Iran’s Consul General to India described claims that the supreme leader is hiding underground as “rumours,” stating instead that he remains in secure locations and is engaged in official meetings via video conferencing. The diplomat insisted Tehran is prepared to confront external threats and is not intimidated by foreign powers.

Broader Regional Context

The backdrop to these developments includes longstanding friction over Iran’s nuclear program, its role in regional conflicts, and the aftermath of a harsh domestic crackdown on protests. The US presence in the region has grown amid concerns about Iran’s actions, and political rhetoric on both sides remains heightened.

With claims and counterclaims circulating, independent verification of Khamenei’s exact whereabouts and condition remains limited. The situation continues to evolve as diplomatic and military dynamics between Washington and Tehran remain tense.