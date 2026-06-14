Has Iran given its nod to the US deal? Final call yet to be taken, says report

As per Iranian media, the Persian Gulf nation is yet to take a final decision on the proposed memorandum of understanding with the United States. The development comes amid growing speculation about a possible breakthrough in talks between the two countries.

US-Iran likely to sign an agreement on June 14 to end the conflict in the region. (AI-Generated)

Iran is yet to take a final call on the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to end the conflict with Israel and the United States. As per a report by the Fars news agency, Iran is still reviewing the political, legal, and technical dimensions of the proposed suggestions. Meanwhile, a Qatari delegation came to Tehran on Sunday to examine the latest developments related to the diplomatic process and is holding consultations with the officials of Iran.

As per Iranian News Agency Tasnim, the Qatari delegation is headed by an advisor to the PM and Foreign Minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, who will be acting as a mediator in exchanging messages between Tehran ad Washington regarding the MoU, which is intended to end the conflict in the region.

Anti-deal protests erupt in Iran after Araghchi's remarks

Outside the Foreign Ministry office in the north-eastern city of Mashhad, several people held protests against Abbas Araghchi over his televised comments on a possible peace deal with the United States.

This protest began shortly after Araghchi said on state television that the proposed deal includes provisions for lifting the US naval blockade on Iranian ports, which was imposed after Iran blocked the Strait of Hormuz.

Protesters chanted slogans such as 'Araghchi, resign' and 'Ghalibaf, resign', demanding their political exits.

US-Iran agreement speculation grows after Trump, Sharif remarks

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump on Saturday confirmed that a deal with Iran is set to be signed on June 14, also criticising previous administrations for creating an 'easy, beautiful, smooth road' for Iran to get a nuclear weapon.

Before Trump, Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif also claimed that a peace agreement between Iran and the US could be signed in the next 24 hours It will be now interesting to see how things turn up in the coming hours and whether there will be peace in the region or not.