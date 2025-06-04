Still incarcerating in jail, Imran Khan has made startling revelations and talked about personal political vendetta. He accused the Pakistan Army chief Asim Muneer of turning against his wife Bushra Bibi after being removed from the office of the ISI Director General.

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan appears to have declared an open war or a "jihad" against Pakitan Army chief Field Marshal Asim Muneer. Still incarcerating in jail, the cricketer-turned-politician made startling revelations and talked about personal political vendetta. He accused the Islamist general of turning against his wife Bushra Bibi after being removed from the office of the ISI Director General. The ISI is the main intelligence wing of the Pakistan Army.

Why did Asim Muneer target Bushra Bibi?

According to the PTI, Imran Khan said that when he removed General Asim Munir from the post of DG ISI, he sought to approach his wife Bushra Bibi through intermediaries to discuss the matter. He added, "Bushra Bibi categorically declined, saying that she had no involvement with such affairs and would not meet him. It is General Asim Munir's vindictive nature that is behind Bushra Bibi's unjust 14-month incarceration and deplorable inhumane treatment in prison."

Slamming Asim Muneer, who is at present smarting under the crushing defeat at the hands of India in Operation Sindoor the former Pakistan prime minister said, "The way my wife has been targeted for personal vengeance is unprecedented. Even during Pakistan's darkest periods of dictatorship such a thing never happened."

Taking to social media platform X, the flamboyant former cricketer wrote in a post, "She was accused of aiding and abetting, an allegation for which no proof has ever been presented, and she is arrested in one false case after another. She is a private citizen, a homemaker with no political involvement. I have not even been allowed to meet her in the past four weeks."

Imran Khan: Army conspired to finish PTI

In what may be termed as an attack on Pakistan's deep state, Imran khan accused the army and the government of trying to eliminate his party Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf politically. In a massive demonstration on that day, the military installations were targeted. However, Khan said that the attack were in fact a part of the "London Plan", with the sole purpose to "eliminate Pakistan's largest political force, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf".

(With inputs from PTI.)