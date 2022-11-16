Has Elon Musk 'over-fired'? Twitter chief admits one of his 'biggest mistakes'

Elon Musk.

Tesla founder and now Twitter's supremo, Elon Musk has made a rare admission of a mistake. Musk, who is under criticism for mass layoff and mooting an $8 dollar Twitter blue fee, has been defiant as he told many high and the mighty to cough up money or forgo the coveted blue tick. However, on Wednesday, he admitted he erred. Here's what happened.

Musk had fired nearly half of Twitter's global workforce. The company's India office also faced a brutal layoff in which nearly all of the team was wiped off. Now reports are trickling in that Musk might have 'over-fired' people as he is on a rehiring spree. On Wednesday, he admitted that he had been wrong to fire two of his crucial employees.

He called it one of his biggest mistakes.

Musk rehired two employees -- Ligma and Johnson. In an apology of sorts, he said letting them go was a mistake.

Important to admit when I’m wrong & firing them was truly one of my biggest mistakes — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 15, 2022

"Welcoming back Ligma & Johnson! Important to admit when I’m wrong & firing them was truly one of my biggest mistakes," Musk tweeted.