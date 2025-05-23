Harvard University on Friday, i.e., May 23, sued the Donald Trump-led US administration over its revocation of the Ivy League school's right to enroll international students.

Harvard University on Friday, i.e., May 23, sued the Donald Trump-led US administration over its revocation of the Ivy League school's right to enroll international students. As per a Reuters report, citing the court record, Harvard University termed the decision a "blatant violation" of the US Constitution's First Amendment and other federal laws.

A formal complaint was filed in Boston federal court. Harvard stated in the complaint that the new decision taken by Trump administration had an "immediate and devastating effect" on the university as well as over 7,000 visa holders/international students.

“With the stroke of a pen, the government has sought to erase a quarter of Harvard’s student body, international students who contribute significantly to the University and its mission,” said Harvard in the complaint.

The Ivy League School further stated that it plans to opt for a temporary retraining order to halt the administration from carrying out the move.

Trump administration chokes Harvard University

Donald Trump-led US government has suspended the enrollment of international students in Harvard under the Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP), accusing the university of encouraging an unsafe campus environment by allowing “anti-American, pro-terrorist agitators” to assault Jewish students on campus.

“Harvard’s leadership has created an unsafe campus environment by permitting anti-American, pro-terrorist agitators to harass and physically assault individuals, including many Jewish students, and otherwise obstruct its once-venerable learning environment,” the statement read.

The latest move came as a blow to Harvard and its 6,800 international students - constituting about 27 per cent of the educational body.