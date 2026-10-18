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'Hard To Pivot In A Day': Marco Rubio on India diversifying energy imports from Russia

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio says India diversified energy imports but hard to pivot from Russia in a day, calls India important ally after Trump waives tariffs under Graham Act.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Oct 18, 2026, 09:54 AM IST

'Hard To Pivot In A Day': Marco Rubio on India diversifying energy imports from Russia
Marco Rubio India Russia oil
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US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said that while India had diversified energy imports, it would be hard for New Delhi to "pivot" from Russian imports in a day.

Rubio's remarks come even as US President Donald Trump waived some tariffs that could have targeted India and four nations for purchasing Russian oil and gas in an executive order on Friday.

The US Secretary of State said New Delhi was an "important ally" for Washington, but was still importing a significant amount of Russian energy imports.

"We need time to figure out right combination"

Rubio said the "problem" was that the sanctions did not just target Russia, but also other countries, including India.

"They include tariffs on a number of countries, India, for example, and others. And so I think the president wants to take the 60-day period of time to sort of analyse what imposing both sanctions and tariffs will mean to the global economy," Rubio said.

"But it's still getting a substantial amount of energy from Russia because it's hard to pivot from one day to the next," Rubio said.

"But they're also an important ally and partner of the United States. So the president, we need that period of time to sort of study all this and figure out what the right combination is," he added.

Law threatened 100% tariffs on India

US President Trump invoked Section 115, which is the waiver clause of the Lindsey O Graham Sanctioning Russian and Iran Act. The Act gave the US President legal authority to increase tariffs on Russian exports to the US by up to 500% and by up to 100% on the top five countries that help Russia evade oil sanctions.

India, China, Azerbaijan, Slovakia, and Hungary were the five countries identified as the top purchasers of Russian energy.

*US diesel deal with Moscow*

Trump's waiver followed Washington's diesel supply deal with Moscow announced last week. Trump said Moscow will immediately supply more than 300,000 tons of diesel, followed by an additional 500,000 tons in November.

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