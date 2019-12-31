Happy New Year 2020: As the clock ticks, world bids adieu to 2019; festivities mark beginning of new decade

As the world continues to evolve and time grows old and older, the calendar ushers in yet another year. The decade ends, looking at new hope and resolutions for a new era. As amazing as our world is, the unique way in which time zones work due to the earth's journey through space-time often comes of note during these times. Indeed, as clocks across different parts of the world race towards welcoming in the new year, some countries are already ahead of us and have started witnessing the beginning of 2020, and with it the year-end festivities.

Sydney, which is almost a day ahead of North America, is way past the new-year mark by the time this piece is being written, clocking in the end of 2019 with its marked festivities. New Year celebrations were witnessed at Sydney Harbour around 12 o'clock midnight in local time, which is 11 hours ahead of Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) and 5 hours and 30 minutes ahead of Indian Standard Time (IST), the clock for us back here.

#WATCH Australia: Sydney rings in the New Year; celebrations at Sydney Harbour. pic.twitter.com/2TeXZjQyT6 — ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2019

Not too far from Australia, celebrations were also in Auckland in New Zealand. A majestic view of the Sky Tower during these festivities is here.

New Zealand (GMT+13), which is roughly 7 hours and 30 minutes ahead of IST) was among the first countries in the world to celebrate the arrival of 2020 with a fireworks display that erupted from Auckland's 328-meter tall Sky Tower.