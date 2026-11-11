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Hanuman Chalisa echoes in UK Parliament for first time: What happened at House of Lords?

In a historic first, the Hanuman Chalisa was recited at the UK Parliament's House of Lords during a Diwali celebration. Here's what happened.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Nov 11, 2026, 06:59 PM IST

Hanuman Chalisa echoes in UK Parliament for first time: What happened at House of Lords?
Hanuman Chalisa recital brings Indian devotion to the UK Parliament. (Pic Credits: ANI)
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A Diwali celebration at the British Parliament turned historic when Hanuman Chalisa was recited at the House of Lords for the first time. The celebration was organised by the Labour Asians Society on November 9, which brought together British lawmakers, community leaders, and members of the Indian diaspora. The programme was held at the Cholmondeley Room and Terrace inside the Palace of Westminster, and the celebration was led by Manish Tiwari, founder of Here&Now365, and hosted by Lord Uday Nagaraju of Bloomsbury.

Manish Tiwari also addressed the gathering and highlighted Diwali's message of unity and said, ''Diwali is the light that shines across the divide of communities and is an essential part of our shared ancient heritage. It is celebrated by Hindus, Sikhs, Jains and Buddhists, and today it is embraced by people of every background across Britain. To hear the Hanuman Chalisa recited here for the first time is a moment our community will remember for a long time.''

Why did the Diwali event begin with a minute's silence?

The Diwali celebration programme also included a tribute to those who lost their lives in wars and conflicts. The organisers opened the event with a minute's silence as it took place a day after Remembrance Sunday.

At the event, Lord Uday Nagaraju of Bloomsbury spoke about the Labour Asian Society's contribution to public life and said, ''Diwali is the celebration of light over darkness, and of good over evil. It is a privilege to host this celebration at the House of Lords, and I am grateful to Manish and the LAS team for making it possible. The Labour Asians Society continues to make a valuable contribution, and I am proud to stand with them as patron.''

British MPs and community leaders attend celebration

The Diwali celebration event was attended by several British political figures and community representatives, including Gurinder Singh Josan MP for Smethwick, and Virendra Sharma, former MP for Ealing Southall.

The founder of the humanitarian charity Go Dharmic, Hanuman Dass, and former British High Commissioner to Karnataka, Chandru Iyer of Grant Thornton, were also present at the event.

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