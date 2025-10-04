Rishabh Pant birthday: From IPL paychecks to luxury cars; a peek into 'spidey's' multi-crore net worth
Sunjay Kapur's inheritance battle: Sister makes SHOCKING statement on Priya Sachdev for 'destroying' Karisma Kapoor's marriage: 'Dad was totally against Priya
BIG twist in Zubeen Garg death case, bandmate claims singer may have been poisoned
Ahmedabad Test: India takes 286-run lead, declares innings at 448/5, putting pressure on West Indies
First lawsuit against Trump's $100000 H-1B visa rule: 'US president has no authority to....without Congress....'
8th Pay Commission news: Government employees excited as DA hike reaches 58%, but uncertainty still looms over…
Hamas welcomes Trump's Gaza peace plan with conditions; what are they?
Ram Gopal Varma has most bizarre reaction to Kantara Chapter 1, calls Rishab Shetty 'cinema f***r': 'You F***D all of us'
BCCI to announce India's ODI squad: All eyes on Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli's return; Jasprit Bumrah, Shubman Gill's workload...
Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda rumoured engagement: Chhaava actress owns Rs 8 crore mansion, charges.., Liger actor has 5 high-end cars.., know their net worth
WORLD
Hamas welcomed parts of the Gaza peace plan, including the exchange formula, but has raised concerns and pushed back on key clauses related to Gaza's future governance and its own role in the territory.
Hamas issued a statement conditionally accepting a White House ceasefire proposal, issuing a statement that President Donald Trump's said led him to believe “they are ready for a lasting peace.” The group came to a consensus to release all remaining Israeli hostages; however made it clear that several provisions in the US-brokered 20-point peace plan will need further negotiation. "In this context, the movement affirms its readiness to immediately enter into negotiations through the mediators to discuss the details of this agreement," Hamas said in a statement released on Telegram, quoted by Al Jazeera.
Hamas conditions on Gaza peace deal: What are they?
Hamas welcomed parts of the Gaza peace plan, including the exchange formula, but has raised concerns and pushed back on key clauses related to Gaza's future governance and its own role in the territory.
Trump's 20-point Gaza peace plan calls for an immediate ceasefire, hostage and prisoner exchanges, the demilitarisation of Gaza, and reconstruction under a temporary, international governing body. Within 72 hours of Israel's public acceptance, all Israeli hostages will be released. In exchange, Israel will release 250 life-sentence prisoners and 1,700 Gazans detained after October 7, 2023. For every deceased Israeli hostage's remains, Israel will release the remains of 15 deceased Gazans.
IDF confirms Trump's plans to free hostages
Meanwhile, soon after Hamas signalled its willingness to accept the Gaza peace plan, the Israeli Defence Force confirmed that they are ready to implement "the first stage of Trump's plans to free the hostages", Times of Israel reported. According to the report, Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir held talks with the top general of Israel to assess the situation in light of the development. A statement from the military says that "per the order of the political echelon," Zamir instructed the Israel Defence Forces to gear up "for the implementation of the first stage of Trump's plans to free the hostages".