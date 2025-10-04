Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Hamas welcomes Trump's Gaza peace plan with conditions; what are they?

Hamas welcomed parts of the Gaza peace plan, including the exchange formula, but has raised concerns and pushed back on key clauses related to Gaza's future governance and its own role in the territory.

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Oct 04, 2025, 10:50 AM IST

Hamas issued a statement conditionally accepting a White House ceasefire proposal, issuing a statement that President Donald Trump's said led him to believe “they are ready for a lasting peace.” The group came to a consensus to release all remaining Israeli hostages; however made it clear that several provisions in the US-brokered 20-point peace plan will need further negotiation.  "In this context, the movement affirms its readiness to immediately enter into negotiations through the mediators to discuss the details of this agreement," Hamas said in a statement released on Telegram, quoted by Al Jazeera.

Hamas conditions on Gaza peace deal: What are they?

Hamas welcomed parts of the Gaza peace plan, including the exchange formula, but has raised concerns and pushed back on key clauses related to Gaza's future governance and its own role in the territory. 

  • Hamas rejects the proposed stage withdrawal and insists on a full withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza. 
  • Hamas suggests handing over administration of Gaza to a Palestinian body of independent technocrats, based on national consensus and Arab-Islamic support, rather than following the US plan.
  • Hamas disagrees to disarm, a central demand of the US plan, and may seek to retain some military capabilities.
  • Hamas rejects the proposed "Board of Peace," viewing it as external control and interference in Gaza's affairs.
  • Hamas wants to maintain influence in Gaza's governance, potentially through a national framework, despite the US plan's requirement that it have no role.
  • Hamas seeks to discuss details of the hostage exchange and other elements before committing to the plan's timeline.
  • Hamas has agreed to release all Israeli hostages, both living and dead, in exchange for Palestinian prisoners held by Israel.

Trump's 20-point Gaza peace plan calls for an immediate ceasefire, hostage and prisoner exchanges, the demilitarisation of Gaza, and reconstruction under a temporary, international governing body. Within 72 hours of Israel's public acceptance, all Israeli hostages will be released. In exchange, Israel will release 250 life-sentence prisoners and 1,700 Gazans detained after October 7, 2023. For every deceased Israeli hostage's remains, Israel will release the remains of 15 deceased Gazans. 

IDF confirms Trump's plans to free hostages

Meanwhile, soon after Hamas signalled its willingness to accept the Gaza peace plan, the Israeli Defence Force confirmed that they are ready to implement "the first stage of Trump's plans to free the hostages", Times of Israel reported. According to the report, Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir held talks with the top general of Israel to assess the situation in light of the development. A statement from the military says that "per the order of the political echelon," Zamir instructed the Israel Defence Forces to gear up "for the implementation of the first stage of Trump's plans to free the hostages".

 

