WORLD

Hamas to skip Gaza peace deal signing in Egypt, calls Trump’s evacuation plan ‘absurd’: Reports

Regarding proposals under US President Donald Trump’s peace plan for Hamas members to leave the Gaza Strip, Badran described them as “absurd.”

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Oct 12, 2025, 07:29 AM IST

Hamas to skip Gaza peace deal signing in Egypt, calls Trump’s evacuation plan ‘absurd’: Reports
Photo: Reuters
A senior leader of the Palestinian militant group Hamas told news agency AFP that the group will skip the official signing of the Gaza peace deal in Egypt because they disagree with certain aspects of Donald Trump's plan. This decision leaves the future of the long-awaited agreement uncertain.

 Hamas leaders called the plan's calls for its members to evacuate the Gaza Strip "absurd," according to a Times of Israel story.

According to India Today, Hamas political bureau member Husam Badran told reporters, “Talk about expelling Palestinians, whether they’re Hamas members or not, from their land is absurd and nonsense.” He said he expects negotiations over the second phase of the plan to be difficult, because it “contains many complexities and difficulties.”

The comments are made in advance of Trump's planned two-day trip to the Middle East, where he is anticipated to announce the next step of his plan and commemorate the release of Israeli hostages who are still being held in Gaza two years after Hamas' October 7 onslaught.

 Significant political hurdles still exist, however, according to a senior Hamas official, who stated that disarmament of the organisation, a key requirement of the plan, is 'out of the question,' even if Hamas leaves Gaza's government.

The previous ceasefire was unilaterally ended in March by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has hinted that if Hamas does not disarm, Israel may launch another offensive.

 Trump's agreement was implemented on Friday when Israel agreed to a ceasefire and withdrew its forces from some areas of Gaza, allowing displaced families to start moving back into houses that Israeli bombardments had destroyed. On Saturday, thousands of Palestinians traveled north along Gaza's beachfront by foot, car, and cart as the ceasefire seemed to be holding.

Hamas has until Monday at noon to free the 47 Israeli hostages, both alive and dead, that remain from the 251 it abducted during its October 7, 2023, attack on Israel as part of the ceasefire. It is also expected that the remains of one more hostage, who has been detained since 2014, will be returned.

 In return, Israel would free 1,700 Gazans held since the start of the conflict and 250 detainees, some of whom are serving life terms for lethal anti-Israeli acts.

Israel's campaign in Gaza has killed at least 67,682 people, according to the health ministry in the Hamas-run territory, figures the United Nations considers credible.

The latest round of war was sparked by Hamas's October 7, 2023 attack on Israel, which resulted in the deaths of 1,219 people, mostly civilians, according to official Israeli figures.

Following a conflict that claimed tens of thousands of lives and left much of the enclave in ruins, Israeli troops withdrew. Although no American forces will enter Gaza, the US military will organise a multinational taskforce that is expected to include troops from Egypt, Qatar, Turkey, and the United Arab Emirates.

According to the health ministry in the Hamas-controlled enclave, Israel's campaign in Gaza has killed at least 67,682 Palestinians, according to numbers the UN finds credible.

Hamas' October 7, 2023, attack on Israel, which killed 1,219 persons, primarily civilians, according to official Israeli numbers, was the catalyst for the most recent wave of fighting.

