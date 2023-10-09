Hamas threatens to kill Israel hostages over Gaza strikes, Netanyahu vows to change 'Middle East'

On October 7, Hamas launched a 'surprise attack' on Israel, firing a barrage of rockets into the southern and central parts of the country.

Hamas has threatened to kill hostages of Israel if the Israeli army carried out air strikes without prior warning targeting residents of the Gaza Strip. This comes hours after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in a strongly worded statement, said that the Palestinian group Hamas will go through much 'tough and terrible' things.`

"Every targeting of our people without warning will be met with the execution of one of the civilian hostages," the Ezzedine al-Qassem Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, said in a statement. In a major escalation on October 7, Hamas launched a 'surprise attack' on Israel, firing a barrage of rockets into the southern and central parts of the country.

PM Netanyahu also told local politicians from southern Israel that Israel will transform the region as it retaliates for a devastating Hamas attack and works to restore and support traumatized communities.

"The nation will turn over every stone to help you all. I ask that you stand strong because we are going to change the Middle East," he said. Earlier in the day, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said he has ordered a "complete siege" of the Gaza Strip. He made the statement after an assessment at the IDF Southern Command in Beersheba.

"I have ordered a complete siege on the Gaza Strip. There will be no electricity, no food, no fuel, everything is closed," Gallant said. "We are fighting human animals and we are acting accordingly," he added.

(With inputs from agencies)

