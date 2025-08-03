Hamas releases chilling video of Israeli hostage digging own grave: 'Every day, my body becomes weaker and...'

Hamas has released a chilling video of Israeli hostage Evyatar David digging his own grave in Gaza. In the video, shared by the Palestinian militant group on Saturday, i.e., August 2, David could be seen using a shovel to dig his own grave in an underground tunnel.

"What I'm doing now is digging my own grave. Every day, my body becomes weaker and weaker. I'm walking directly to my grave," David, who could barely speak, said in Hebrew. "There is the grave where I am going to be buried. Time is running out to be released and be able to sleep in my bed with my family", he says in the video.

David was one of the people kidnapped by Hamas in October 2023 during the attacks in Southern Israel. Now, he is among the 49 Israeli hostages held captive by Hamas.

On Saturday, David's family made an emotional appeal to the Israeli government and the global community to save him. Meanwhile, the family has also responded to the horrifying video, saying David is being deliberately starved by Hamas as a part of its "propaganda campaign".

"We are forced to witness our beloved son and brother, Evyatar David, deliberately and cynically starved in Hamas's tunnels in Gaza - a living skeleton, buried alive," his family said in a statement, as reported by the BBC.

PM Netanyahu speaks to David's family

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke to the family of David and another hostage named Rom Braslavski and expressed his "profound shock over the materials distributed by the terror organizations Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad".

In a series of 'X' posts, his office said the Prime Minister told the families of David and Braslavski that his government is doing everything possible to bring all hostages back, adding that Hamas is also starving the citizens of the Gaza Strip and preventing them from receiving any aid.