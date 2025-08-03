Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

WI vs PAK 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch West Indies vs Pakistan match live on tv, online in India?

Who was Dr AK Rairu Gopal? Kerala doctor who charged Rs 2 as his consultation fee passes away

Watch: WCL owner Harshit Tomar’s surprise live proposal to Karishma Kotak takes the internet by storm

Hamas releases chilling video of Israeli hostage digging own grave: 'Every day, my body becomes weaker and...'

Who is Mathura Sridharan? New Indian-origin solicitor general of Ohio being trolled for...

Shocking video shows bulldozer falling 300 metres into Gorge In Shimla amid rain

Beyond Supersonic: India unveils BrahMos-II, a new age of Hypersonic warfare

IND vs ENG 5th Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal reveals Rohit Sharma's powerful two-word message after Oval century

Meet man who rejected Rs 1.5 billion job offer from Mark Zuckerberg, now his startup is valued at..., check his viral LinkedIn story

Tom Holland makes BIG statement about playing new James Bond, replacing Daniel Craig: 'We'll keep it to minimum...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Watch: WCL owner Harshit Tomar’s surprise live proposal to Karishma Kotak takes the internet by storm

Watch: WCL owner Harshit Tomar’s surprise live proposal to Karishma Kotak takes

Shocking video shows bulldozer falling 300 metres into Gorge In Shimla amid rain

Shocking video shows bulldozer falling 300 metres into Gorge In Shimla amid rain

Beyond Supersonic: India unveils BrahMos-II, a new age of Hypersonic warfare

Beyond Supersonic: India unveils BrahMos-II, a new age of Hypersonic warfare

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Munjya, Stree 2, Roohi and more new-age Bollywood horror-comedies that'll scare and tickle you

New-age Bollywood horror-comedies that'll scare and tickle you

Masaba Gupta’s weight loss secret after motherhood, 5 delicious meals that got her back in shape

Masaba Gupta’s weight loss secret after motherhood, 5 delicious meals

Rubina Dilaik’s crème brûlée paratha is the 'desi' dessert twist perfect for monsoon, recipe inside

Rubina Dilaik’s crème brûlée paratha is the 'desi' dessert twist

HomeWorld

WORLD

Hamas releases chilling video of Israeli hostage digging own grave: 'Every day, my body becomes weaker and...'

Hamas has released a chilling video of Israeli hostage Evyatar David digging his own grave in Gaza. In the video, shared by the Palestinian militant group on Saturday, i.e., August 2, David could be seen using a shovel to dig his own grave in an underground tunnel.

Latest News

Meemansa Shehkawat

Updated : Aug 03, 2025, 06:35 PM IST

Hamas releases chilling video of Israeli hostage digging own grave: 'Every day, my body becomes weaker and...'
A grab of the viral video (Image/X)

TRENDING NOW

    Hamas has released a chilling video of Israeli hostage Evyatar David digging his own grave in Gaza. In the video, shared by the Palestinian militant group on Saturday, i.e., August 2, David could be seen using a shovel to dig his own grave in an underground tunnel.

    "What I'm doing now is digging my own grave. Every day, my body becomes weaker and weaker. I'm walking directly to my grave," David, who could barely speak, said in Hebrew. "There is the grave where I am going to be buried. Time is running out to be released and be able to sleep in my bed with my family", he says in the video. 

    David was one of the people kidnapped by Hamas in October 2023 during the attacks in Southern Israel. Now, he is among the 49 Israeli hostages held captive by Hamas. 

    Watch

     

    On Saturday, David's family made an emotional appeal to the Israeli government and the global community to save him. Meanwhile, the family has also responded to the horrifying video, saying David is being deliberately starved by Hamas as a part of its "propaganda campaign".

    "We are forced to witness our beloved son and brother, Evyatar David, deliberately and cynically starved in Hamas's tunnels in Gaza - a living skeleton, buried alive," his family said in a statement, as reported by the BBC.

    PM Netanyahu speaks to David's family

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke to the family of David and another hostage named Rom Braslavski and expressed his "profound shock over the materials distributed by the terror organizations Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad". 

    In a series of 'X' posts, his office said the Prime Minister told the families of David and Braslavski that his government is doing everything possible to bring all hostages back, adding that Hamas is also starving the citizens of the Gaza Strip and preventing them from receiving any aid.

     

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    11 killed as vehicle plunges into canal in UP's Gonda, CM Yogi orders relief
    11 killed as vehicle plunges into canal in UP's Gonda, CM Yogi orders relief
    Delhi News: Traffic movement on this key flyover to be suspended for 30 days from...; police issue advisory
    Delhi News: Traffic movement on this key flyover to be suspended for 30 days fro
    Amid US President Trump's 25 percent tariff, PM Modi says India should remain vigilant over its economic interests, vows to protect farmers’ interests
    Amid US President Trump's 25 percent tariff, PM Modi says India should remain...
    US President Donald Trump hikes tariff on Canada to 35%, highest in decades, says ‘very hard’ to strike deal due to...
    US President Donald Trump hikes tariff on Canada to 35%, highest in decades, say
    OpenAI CEO Sam Altman gives BIG warning to ChatGPT users ahead of new model launch, says, 'bear with us..'
    OpenAI CEO Sam Altman gives BIG warning to ChatGPT users ahead of new model...
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    Munjya, Stree 2, Roohi and more new-age Bollywood horror-comedies that'll scare and tickle you
    New-age Bollywood horror-comedies that'll scare and tickle you
    Masaba Gupta’s weight loss secret after motherhood, 5 delicious meals that got her back in shape
    Masaba Gupta’s weight loss secret after motherhood, 5 delicious meals
    Rubina Dilaik’s crème brûlée paratha is the 'desi' dessert twist perfect for monsoon, recipe inside
    Rubina Dilaik’s crème brûlée paratha is the 'desi' dessert twist
    Keerthy Suresh to Kangana Ranaut: 5 Indian actresses who brilliantly portrayed iconic actresses on-screen
    5 Indian actresses who brilliantly portrayed iconic actresses on-screen
    In Pics: Huma Qureshi and Saqib Saleem’s stunning Mumbai bungalow with private pool and art collection
    In Pics: Huma Qureshi and Saqib Saleem’s stunning Mumbai bungalow with private p
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    Advertisement
    DNA ORIGNALS
    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
    MORE