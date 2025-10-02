Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Hamas military chief rejects Donald Trump's Gaza Peace Plan: Reports

Hamas military chief Izz al-Din al-Haddad has opposed Donald Trump’s Gaza Peace Plan, calling it a move to weaken the group. While some Qatar-based leaders are open to talks, Hamas distrusts Netanyahu, refuses to release hostages, and vows to continue fighting amid Gaza’s heavy civilian toll.

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Oct 02, 2025, 07:36 PM IST

Hamas military chief rejects Donald Trump's Gaza Peace Plan: Reports
The military wing of Palestinian militant organisation, Hamas, has rejected the Gaza Peace Plan. (File Image)
The head of the military wing of Hamas, Izz al-Din al-Haddad, has opposed Donald Trump's Gaza Peace Plan. In a report, the BBC has said that it understands that Al-Haddad thinks that the peace plan is aimed at finishing the Palestinian militant outfit and so it should continue its fight against the Jewish nation. It is believed that some of the political leaders of the militant organisation want to accept the 20-point peace plan. These Qatar-based leaders are open to accepting it with a few adjustments. However, they have limited influence and they do not have control of the hostages held by the group. Hamas is believed to have 48 Israeli hostages, of whom only 20 are living. 

Hamas leaders oppose Gaza Peace Plan

Some of the leaders of Hamas are also against the peace plan as it requires the release of all hostages, dead and living, their only bargaining chip. There is a lack of trust for Israel as they are not confident that Benjamin Netanyahu would pull back the troops after the release of the hostages. They also see the deployment of "a temporary International Stabilisation Force" of the US and Arab troops to Gaza as a new form of occupation.

Hamas has no trust in Benjamin Netanyahu

Hamas thinks that Netanyahu may not implement some of the points of the peace plan and points out how he has insisted that the Israeli military would be able to remain in parts of Gaza and that Israel said it would "forcibly resist" a Palestinian state. Earlier, Hamas had said in the most unambiguous terms that it would never surrender and lay down arms. 

More than 66,000 people, mostly civilians, have been killed in the attacks of the Israel Defence Force, which was launched after Hamas killed more than 1,200 people and took hostage 251 people on October 7, 2023.  

