With Sinwar's death, Hamas faces a leadership crisis. Several high-ranking figures are seen as potential successors

Yahya Sinwar, the Hamas leader responsible for the October 7 attack on Israel, was recently killed by Israeli forces in southern Gaza. Sinwar, 61, spent twenty years in Israeli prisons before returning to Gaza and becoming a top Hamas leader. He played a crucial role in the October 7 attack.



Israeli authorities had placed a $400,000 bounty on Sinwar's capture or death. Despite numerous airstrikes targeting Hamas leaders, he managed to evade capture by hiding in the extensive network of tunnels beneath Gaza.



With Sinwar's death, Hamas faces a leadership crisis.

Several high-ranking figures are seen as potential successors, including:



Mahmoud al-Zahar: A founding member of Hamas, al-Zahar is known for his hardline views and played a significant role in the group's rise to power.



Mohammed Sinwar: Yahya Sinwar's brother and a longtime military leader in Hamas, Mohammed shares his brother's hardline stance. His leadership could indicate continuity in Hamas's approach, but US officials worry it could complicate peace negotiations.



Mousa Abu Marzouk: A senior member of Hamas's political bureau, Abu Marzouk was involved in establishing the group in the late 1980s. Despite past imprisonment in the US for terrorist activities, he remains influential in Hamas's political operations.



Mohammed Deif: The elusive commander of Hamas's military wing, Deif is credited with masterminding many of Hamas's operations, including the October 7 attack.



Khalil al-Hayya: Currently based in Qatar, al-Hayya has played a key role in ceasefire negotiations in previous conflicts. His diplomatic skills may provide a more pragmatic approach for Hamas during this ongoing war.



As Hamas looks for new leadership, the group's future direction remains uncertain during this critical phase of the Gaza conflict.