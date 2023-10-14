Headlines

Meet India's 8th richest person, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's mentor, net worth is Rs 1.44 lakh crore

Viral! Janhvi Kapoor turns heads as she walks the ramp in gorgeous black dress: Watch

Govt reverses decision on laptop, tablets import restrictions; know why and what it means

Hamas-Israel war: US intelligence warned of increased risk of conflict days before attack

Weather Update: IMD predicts heavy rainfall in these states until October 16, check latest forecast here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet India's 8th richest person, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's mentor, net worth is Rs 1.44 lakh crore

Viral! Janhvi Kapoor turns heads as she walks the ramp in gorgeous black dress: Watch

Govt reverses decision on laptop, tablets import restrictions; know why and what it means

7 benefits of climbing stairs 

8 drinks for strong bones

9 times Gal Gadot motivated us with strong inspirational messages

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Who is Aashna Shroff, Armaan Malik’s fiancee? She left job as schoolteacher to become YouTuber, her net worth is...

Inside photos of Malaika Arora's Onam celebration with family, netizens ask 'where is Arjun Kapoor'

Jawan pre-release event: Shah Rukh Khan arrives in style in Chennai, hugs Vijay Sethupathi, kisses Anirudh Ravichander

Israel Hamas War: Tanks moves closer to southern Israel as it plans for ground invasion into Gaza

Israel Hamas War: Israeli troops on standby along Israel-Lebanon border as tension mounts in border

World Cup 2023: Team India reaches Ahmedabad ahead of India vs Pakistan, world cup 2023 game

Vicky Kaushal breaks silence on Sam Bahadur clashing with Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal: ‘As long as it is…’

Vicky Kaushal reacts to Sam Bahadur being 'sandwiched' between Katrina Kaif's Tiger 3, Merry Christmas

Amid Joe Jonas' divorce, custody battle, Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner unfollow each other on Instagram

HomeWorld

World

Hamas-Israel war: US intelligence warned of increased risk of conflict days before attack

The intelligence updates, dated September 28 and October 5, indicated that Hamas was preparing to escalate rocket attacks across the border.

article-main
Latest News

ANI

Updated: Oct 14, 2023, 07:34 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Ahead of the recent Hamas attack on southern Israel, the US intelligence community issued two assessments based on intelligence shared by Israel, cautioning the Biden administration about a growing risk of Palestinian-Israeli conflict, CNN reported citing sources.

The intelligence updates, dated September 28 and October 5, indicated that Hamas was preparing to escalate rocket attacks across the border. An October 5 wire from the CIO warned generally of the increasing possibility of violence by Hamas. On October 6, one day before the attack, US officials received reports from Israel signaling unusual Hamas activity, suggesting an imminent attack.

However, these US assessments did not offer specific details about the scale and brutality of the operation that Hamas executed on October 7, leaving over a thousand Israelis dead. Although these reports were not new to many officials, they have raised concerns about whether both the US and Israel were sufficiently attuned to the looming risks, CNN reported. 

Moreover, it is uncertain if any of these US assessments were shared with Israel, which provides much of the intelligence that the US bases its reports on, CNN stated.

Middle Eastern allies, including Arab countries in the region, had repeatedly warned US and Israeli officials that Palestinian anger had reached a dangerous level. Despite these warnings, the attack took them by surprise. CIA Director Bill Burns had also expressed concerns about increased violence between Israelis and Palestinians in the past.

While US officials insist that they were tracking the situation strategically, the lack of specific tactical warnings has led some to question the effectiveness of intelligence sharing. US officials emphasize that much of their intelligence on the region is provided by Israel, as reported by CNN.

The failure to predict the magnitude of the attack may be attributed to a lack of imagination and Hamas's adept use of counterintelligence measures. Hamas concealed its planning by avoiding digital communications that could be tracked by Israel and holding in-person planning meetings. Israel also failed to recognize key indicators, such as Hamas training exercises conducted at multiple sites near the Israeli border.

In retrospect, both US and Israeli officials acknowledge that they underestimated the threat posed by Hamas, and had been lured into complacency by Israeli policies. It is possible that the scale of the Hamas operation exceeded the group's own expectations. 

Yet those strategic warnings did nothing to help US or Israeli officials predict the events of October 7, when more than 1,000 Hamas fighters poured across the border into Israel in an operation that would leave more than a thousand Israelis dead.

For most US and Israeli officials who were tracking the intelligence, the expectation was that there would likely be just another round of small-scale violence by Hamas -- perhaps some rocket fire that Israel's Iron Dome would intercept, one source familiar with the intelligence explained.

"If we had known of if we know of a pending attack against an ally, we would clearly inform that ally," Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin said on Friday, CNN reported

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Mumbai: 16 students of civic school hospitalised due to suspected food poisoning

Zeenat Aman recalls being humiliated on set by drunk director due to Amitabh Bachchan's fault: 'Tears of indignation...'

Caught on camera: Ticketless cop's heated argument with TTE goes viral, internet reacts

International Olympic Committee approves cricket's inclusion in 2028 Los Angeles games

World Cup 2023: Will Shubman Gill recover in time for India vs Pakistan mega clash? Here's the latest update

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Who is Aashna Shroff, Armaan Malik’s fiancee? She left job as schoolteacher to become YouTuber, her net worth is...

Inside photos of Malaika Arora's Onam celebration with family, netizens ask 'where is Arjun Kapoor'

Jawan pre-release event: Shah Rukh Khan arrives in style in Chennai, hugs Vijay Sethupathi, kisses Anirudh Ravichander

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Mamata Banerjee ties rakhi to Amitabh Bachchan, poses with Jaya, Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai, see pics

Shah Rukh Khan unveils Jawan trailer on Burj Khalifa with 20000 fans in attendance, see viral photos from grand event

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE