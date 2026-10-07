Israel warns India of 'radical Islamist terror attack wave', envoy claims; Hamas inspiring terrorists in Pakistan

Israeli envoy to India Reuven Azar warns of a new radical Islamist terror wave, says terrorists are faster than governments. Cites Hamas links with Jaish, Lashkar and Pahalgam attack.

Israeli envoy to India Reuven Azar has warned of a possible new "radical Islamist terror attack wave", saying terrorists are developing capabilities faster than governments and security agencies.

Reuven Azar's warning comes against the backdrop of the flydubai hijack attempt and as Tel Aviv marked the third anniversary of the October 7, 2023 attack.

'Terrorists are faster than us'

"The terrorists are faster than we are, and we have to become faster than them. We have to be diligent. We have to be fast if we want to be ahead of the next (Islamist terror attack) wave. And there will be a next wave," Azar stressed.

Calling it a part of "reality", the Israeli envoy urged democracies to develop capabilities to confront and "overcome" the threat.

Hamas activities in Pakistan, Pahalgam link

When asked if terror groups were increasingly cooperating, Azar pointed to Hamas's recent activities beyond the Middle East. He said several top Hamas commanders have been spotted in Pakistan and Bangladesh over the past year.

He named Hamas leaders like Naji Zaheer and Khaled al-Kadumi, who have been seen attending events organised by terror outfits Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba. Recent intel inputs accessed by India Today revealed that LeT cadres were being trained in Hamas's operational methods.

Azar cited the 2025 Pahalgam terror attack as an example, calling it a "manifestation" of that influence. The attack, which sparked Operation Sindoor, left 25 tourists dead.

"Hamas has inspired terrorist outfits in this region, and the Pahalgam attack was a manifestation of that. We have seen Hamas representatives coming and doing meetings, and we don't know what's happening behind the scenes," he said.

On Flydubai Hijack Attempt

His warning comes as investigators probe the flydubai incident, where an Omani co-pilot tried to kill the captain, take control of the aircraft and crash it in Tel Aviv.

However, the captain, Indian national Smit Machchhar, thwarted the attempt by fighting back and unlocking the cockpit door in time. This allowed passengers to enter the cockpit and subdue the co-pilot, identified as Hamam al-Hammami. Investigators have found that al-Hammami had deeply religious views and underwent Islamic radical indoctrination.

Azar said the investigation had not yet established whether it was a lone-wolf attack, but described it as a "present danger".

"There's no doubt that this is a present danger. Terrorists, and also the Iranian regime, will try to find any crack to try to prove that they haven't been defeated," he said.

Israel was ready to shoot down plane

Several reports in Israeli media said Tel Aviv was prepared to shoot down the aircraft carrying 174 passengers if it sensed a potential 9/11-style threat. Israeli fighter jets were also scrambled but called back as the aircraft turned towards Saudi Arabia and made an emergency landing.

Without explicitly confirming it, Azar said emergency protocols were indeed activated.

"Usually, when such an incident happens, our jets are dispatched, and the political leadership also gets alerted. It is then up to the decision makers, including the PM, to take a call regarding interception, whether it be a combat jet or civilian plane," he said.

Azar praised the Indian pilot, who suffered a fractured skull and several injuries during the attack.

"Thanks to the heroism, the courage and bravery of Indian pilot Smit Machchhar and the bravery of the passengers, this attack was averted," the envoy said