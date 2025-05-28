Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says his country's army killed senior Hamas leader Mohammed Sinwar, apparently confirming his death in a recent airstrike in Gaza. Speaking before parliament, Netanyahu included Sinwar in a list of Hamas leaders killed in Israeli strikes.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says Israel killed senior Hamas leader Mohammed Sinwar, apparently confirming his death in a recent airstrike in the Gaza Strip. Speaking before parliament, Netanyahu included Sinwar in a list of Hamas leaders killed in Israeli strikes.

Mohammed is the brother of Yahya Sinwar, the Hamas leader and one of the masterminds of the Oct. 7, 2023 attack, who was killed by Israeli forces last year.

At least one Palestinian was killed and 48 others wounded when a crowd was fired upon while overrunning a new aid distribution site in the Gaza Strip set up by an Israeli and U.S.-backed foundation, Gaza's Health Ministry said Wednesday.

Crowds of Palestinians on Tuesday broke through fences around the distribution site where thousands had massed. An Associated Press journalist heard Israeli tank and gun fire, and saw a military helicopter firing flares. It was not yet known whether the death and injuries were caused by Israeli forces, private contractors or others.

The foundation said its military contractors had not fired on the crowd but “fell back” before resuming aid operations. Israel said its troops nearby had fired warning shots.

In a separate development, Israel carried out airstrikes Wednesday on the international airport in Yemen's capital, Sanaa, destroying the last plane belonging to the country's flagship carrier. The strikes came after Iran-backed Houthi rebels fired several missiles at Israel in recent days, without causing casualties.

The Israeli military said it destroyed aircraft used by the rebels. It was not immediately clear if anyone was killed or wounded in the strikes.

(This story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from news agency AP/PTI).