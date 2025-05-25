A London-based newspaper reports that Hamas sources have revealed to it that the militant group is facing an unprecedented economic crisis amid its ongoing war with Israel.

The London-based newspaper Al-Sharq Al-Awsat reports that Hamas sources have revealed to the paper that the militant group is facing an unprecedented economic crisis following the ongoing war with Israel. Al-Sharq Al-Awsat reports that, due to the crisis, Hamas is having difficulty paying salaries to employees and operatives. According to the reported sources, Hamas has paid only 900 shekels (just USD 250) for four months, causing widespread anger among members of the organisation.

Israel ramps up offensive

The newspaper also reveals that, due to the IDF's ongoing elimination of Hamas' leadership, there is a "vacuum" within the group's so-called government. Meanwhile, Israel has ramped up its offensive in Gaza in recent days, drawing criticism from several corners of the world as well as increasing calls to allow more aid supplies into Gaza, which remains under a blockade.

Situation in Gaza Strip

In Gaza, at least 60 people were killed in Israeli strikes in a span of 24 hours, its health ministry said on Friday. Experts have warned that many of Gaza's two million (20 lakh) residents are at risk of famine. More than 70,000 children in Gaza face acute levels of malnutrition, according to the World Food Programme (WFP). The Israel-Gaza conflict, that has raged on for years, dramatically escalated in late-2023 when Hamas launched a sudden attack on Israel, killing nearly 1,200 people and taking over 250 hostages.

(With inputs from ANI/TPS)