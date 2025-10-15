Hamas conducts public execution of 8 men despite Trump’s ‘Disarm’ warning due to...

Hamas security forces have returned to the streets, engaging in clashes with rival armed groups and targeting individuals deemed "gangsters." In northern Gaza, Hamas police clad in black masks have resumed patrols, signalling a return to order after weeks of chaos.

Despite US President Donald Trump’s warnings, Hamas is taking drastic measures, conducting mass public executions in Gaza in a desperate attempt to reassert its control over Gaza. They have reportedly publicly executed 8 men accused of collaborating with Israel in a bid to maintain its grip on the Palestinian enclave.



Why did Hamas publicly execute 8 men after Trump's warning?



A disturbing video has emerged showing Hamas fighters publicly executing eight men in Gaza, accused of collaborating with Israel. The graphic footage depicts the men, bruised and blindfolded, kneeling in the street before being shot dead by masked gunmen wearing Hamas's signature green headbands. The crowd gathered around them chanted "Allahu Akbar" (God is greatest) as the executions took place. Hamas claimed the men were "criminals and collaborators with Israel," but human rights groups have condemned the executions as a violation of international law.



Trump's 'disarm' warning to Hamas

This move comes as Trump has vowed to disarm the group as part of his 20-point plan for Gaza, which includes deradicalizing Hamas and destroying its military infrastructure.

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday stated that Hamas would be required to surrender its weapons under the terms of the recently negotiated peace agreement, warning that the US would take action if it failed to do so."They're going to disarm, because they said they were going to disarm," Trump said. "And if they don't disarm, we will disarm them."

"They know I'm not playing games," he added. Trump made the remarks during a bilateral lunch with Argentinian President Javier Milei at the White House.

His comments came a day after he hailed the Gaza ceasefire as "the historic dawn of a new Middle East," declaring that the forces of "chaos, terror, and ruin" had been defeated, and that the "long and painful nightmare" was finally over not only for Israelis but also for Palestinians.

The President's statement on Hamas' disarmament added further clarity to the terms of the US-brokered peace agreement, which he said would mark the beginning of the "Golden Age" of Israel and the Middle East. Trump emphasised that the militant group must adhere to its pledge to disarm or face decisive action, underscoring Washington's firm stance on ensuring compliance.



