New Vande Bharat Express train to run on this route soon: Check list of stations, timings, other details
Hamas commander killed in Gaza strike, claims IDF, he was...
Meet man, son of engineer who topped NEET PG 2024 with AIR 1, got admission in..., he is from...
What is the new FastTag annual pass? To be launched on..; Check price, activation, steps to apply, other details
Saiyaara director Mohit Suri reveals his wife Udita Goswami has complaint from him: 'I think I'm intoxicated...'
Good news for Indians in US: 8 new consular centres open for easier visa and passport access; check details
MS Dhoni opens up CSK's future, hints this 28-year-old may lead the team in IPL 2026
Who is Arvi Bahal? Indian-American who is set to fly to space on Jeff Bezos’s Blue Origin's space tourism flight
This couple gives birth to the 'world's oldest baby', born from a frozen embryo kept since...
NEET PG 2025 today, know shift timings, documents to carry, gate closing time, and...
WORLD
The Israel Defence Forces revealed that last week it eliminated the terrorist Salah al-Din Za'ara. Za'ara was killed in an airstrike in the Gaza Strip on July 24, 2025. The incident took place while the Israel Air Force conducted airstrikes on over 130 terror targets in Gazam.
The IDF (Israel Defence Forces) revealed that last week it eliminated the terrorist Salah al-Din Za'ara. Za'ara was killed in an airstrike in the Gaza Strip on July 24, 2025. The incident took place while the Israel Air Force conducted airstrikes on over 130 terror targets in Gazam, IDF said. The attacks occur while four divisions of the IDF are engaged in ground operations throughout Gaza. The IDF are continuously engaged in ground operations throughout Gaza. The attacks are taking place at the time.
Who was Salah al-Din Za'ara?
Salah served as the deputy commander of the Al-Furqan Battalion, Gaza city Brigade, in the Hamas terror organization. Za'ara previously served as the commander of the battalion's combat support company and was responsible for directing and promoting numerous terror operations against Israeli civilians and IDF forces in the Gaza Strip.
Zaara was the mastermind behind many major attacks on Israel and its soldiers in the Gaza Strip. He was one of the top commanders of Hamas on the hit list of the IDF.
Also, Hamas clarified that it would not give up its weapons even if Israel’s ‘occupation’ carries on. The extremist outfit also rejected US envoy Steve Witkoff’s reported claim and condemned him of visiting a Gaza aid site on but with the agendas of the US and Israel.
(With inputs from agency)