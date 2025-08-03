Hamas commander killed in Gaza strike, claims IDF, he was...

The Israel Defence Forces revealed that last week it eliminated the terrorist Salah al-Din Za'ara. Za'ara was killed in an airstrike in the Gaza Strip on July 24, 2025. The incident took place while the Israel Air Force conducted airstrikes on over 130 terror targets in Gazam.

The IDF (Israel Defence Forces) revealed that last week it eliminated the terrorist Salah al-Din Za'ara. Za'ara was killed in an airstrike in the Gaza Strip on July 24, 2025. The incident took place while the Israel Air Force conducted airstrikes on over 130 terror targets in Gazam, IDF said. The attacks occur while four divisions of the IDF are engaged in ground operations throughout Gaza. The IDF are continuously engaged in ground operations throughout Gaza. The attacks are taking place at the time.

Who was Salah al-Din Za'ara?

Salah served as the deputy commander of the Al-Furqan Battalion, Gaza city Brigade, in the Hamas terror organization. Za'ara previously served as the commander of the battalion's combat support company and was responsible for directing and promoting numerous terror operations against Israeli civilians and IDF forces in the Gaza Strip.

Zaara was the mastermind behind many major attacks on Israel and its soldiers in the Gaza Strip. He was one of the top commanders of Hamas on the hit list of the IDF.

Also, Hamas clarified that it would not give up its weapons even if Israel’s ‘occupation’ carries on. The extremist outfit also rejected US envoy Steve Witkoff’s reported claim and condemned him of visiting a Gaza aid site on but with the agendas of the US and Israel.

(With inputs from agency)