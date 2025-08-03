Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

New Vande Bharat Express train to run on this route soon: Check list of stations, timings, other details

Hamas commander killed in Gaza strike, claims IDF, he was...

Meet man, son of engineer who topped NEET PG 2024 with AIR 1, got admission in..., he is from...

What is the new FastTag annual pass? To be launched on..; Check price, activation, steps to apply, other details

Saiyaara director Mohit Suri reveals his wife Udita Goswami has complaint from him: 'I think I'm intoxicated...'

Good news for Indians in US: 8 new consular centres open for easier visa and passport access; check details

MS Dhoni opens up CSK's future, hints this 28-year-old may lead the team in IPL 2026

Who is Arvi Bahal? Indian-American who is set to fly to space on Jeff Bezos’s Blue Origin's space tourism flight

This couple gives birth to the 'world's oldest baby', born from a frozen embryo kept since...

NEET PG 2025 today, know shift timings, documents to carry, gate closing time, and...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
New Vande Bharat Express train to run on this route soon: Check list of stations, timings, other details

New Vande Bharat Express train to run on this route soon: Check list of stations

Hamas commander killed in Gaza strike, claims IDF, he was...

Hamas commander killed in Gaza strike, claims IDF, he was...

Meet man, son of engineer who topped NEET PG 2024 with AIR 1, got admission in..., he is from...

Meet man, son of engineer who topped NEET PG 2024 with AIR 1, got admission in..

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Inside R Madhavan's 21-day weight loss journey, no gym, no strict diet, just THESE 5 easy lifestyle habits

Inside R Madhavan's 21-day weight loss journey, no gym, no strict diet

Triptii Dimri, Janhvi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and other leading ladies of Bollywood with blockbuster projects lined-up

Leading ladies of Bollywood with blockbuster projects lined-up

Manushi Chhillar’s dreamy floral saree is monsoon look you’ll want to copy, see pics

Manushi Chhillar’s dreamy floral saree is monsoon look you’ll want to copy, see 

HomeWorld

WORLD

Hamas commander killed in Gaza strike, claims IDF, he was...

The Israel Defence Forces revealed that last week it eliminated the terrorist Salah al-Din Za'ara. Za'ara was killed in an airstrike in the Gaza Strip on July 24, 2025. The incident took place while the Israel Air Force conducted airstrikes on over 130 terror targets in Gazam.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Aug 03, 2025, 11:53 AM IST

Hamas commander killed in Gaza strike, claims IDF, he was...
IDF killed Hamas commander Salah al-Din Za'ara in operations in Gaza

TRENDING NOW

The IDF (Israel Defence Forces) revealed that last week it eliminated the terrorist Salah al-Din Za'ara. Za'ara was killed in an airstrike in the Gaza Strip on July 24, 2025. The incident took place while the Israel Air Force conducted airstrikes on over 130 terror targets in Gazam, IDF said. The attacks occur while four divisions of the IDF are engaged in ground operations throughout Gaza. The IDF are continuously engaged in ground operations throughout Gaza. The attacks are taking place at the time.

Who was Salah al-Din Za'ara?

Salah served as the deputy commander of the Al-Furqan Battalion, Gaza city Brigade, in the Hamas terror organization. Za'ara previously served as the commander of the battalion's combat support company and was responsible for directing and promoting numerous terror operations against Israeli civilians and IDF forces in the Gaza Strip.

Zaara was the mastermind behind many major attacks on Israel and its soldiers in the Gaza Strip. He was one of the top commanders of Hamas on the hit list of the IDF.

Also, Hamas clarified that it would not give up its weapons even if Israel’s ‘occupation’ carries on. The extremist outfit also rejected US envoy Steve Witkoff’s reported claim and condemned him of visiting a Gaza aid site on but with the agendas of the US and Israel. 

 

(With inputs from agency)

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in J-K's Kulgam
Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in J-K's Kulgam
Viral Video: Indian woman dances in US subway as commuters struggle to get past her, netizens say, 'Some kind of freak...'
Viral Video: Indian woman dances in US subway as commuters struggle to...
'Wonderful mama' Kiara Advani celebrates her 'most special' birthday with Sidharth Malhotra, baby girl; enjoys special cake: 'Feeling blessed'
'Wonderful mama' Kiara Advani celebrates her 'most special' birthday with Sidhar
BIG move by BSNL as it rolls out new plan for just Re 1; check validity, offer, data limit and more
BIG move by BSNL as it rolls out new plan for just Re 1; check validity
SHOCKING! Man ties giant python to bike with rope, drags it along road, netizens call for action; watch viral video
SHOCKING! Man ties giant python to bike with rope, drags it along road
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Inside R Madhavan's 21-day weight loss journey, no gym, no strict diet, just THESE 5 easy lifestyle habits
Inside R Madhavan's 21-day weight loss journey, no gym, no strict diet
Triptii Dimri, Janhvi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and other leading ladies of Bollywood with blockbuster projects lined-up
Leading ladies of Bollywood with blockbuster projects lined-up
Manushi Chhillar’s dreamy floral saree is monsoon look you’ll want to copy, see pics
Manushi Chhillar’s dreamy floral saree is monsoon look you’ll want to copy, see 
Friendship day 2025: 7 Bollywood songs perfect for Instagram stories with your partner-in-crime
Friendship day 2025: 7 Bollywood songs perfect for Instagram stories
Top K-dramas that celebrate real friendship, perfect for friendship day 2025
Top K-dramas that celebrate real friendship, perfect for friendship day 2025
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE