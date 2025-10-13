Hamas and Israel set for hostage and prisoner exchanges, Trump declares 'Gaza war over'

"The war is over, you understand that," Trump told reporters as quoted by Reuters. Asked about the region’s future, he added, "I think it’s going to normalise."

With US President Donald Trump announcing that the war is 'over,' tensions are rising throughout Israel, the Gaza Strip, and the West Bank as Israel and Hamas prepare to start exchanging hostages and prisoners as part of their historic truce agreement. This occurred two years after a raging war that began on October 7, 2023, when Hamas attacked Israel, killing at least 1,200 people.

Speaking aboard Air Force One, Trump praised Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for a 'very good job' and said Qatar should be given credit for mediating the Israel-Hamas peace.

A "Board of Peace" will soon be established to supervise Gaza's restoration, he said, adding that some hostages may be released sooner than anticipated. He called the enclave a 'demolition site.'

'Everybody is happy, whether it's Jewish or Muslim or the Arab countries. We are going to Egypt after Israel and we are going to meet all of the leaders of the very powerful and big countries and very rich countries and others and they're all into this deal,' he added.

The announcement was made as a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, mediated by the United States, continued for the third day in a row on Sunday. Hopes for a resolution to the conflict that started with Hamas's surprise attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, have been heightened by the truce, which was negotiated by the United States, Egypt, Qatar, and Turkey.

More than 20 international leaders will gather in the Red Sea resort city of Sharm el-Sheikh on Monday to finalize the framework of a peace agreement and talk about Gaza's post-war rehabilitation. Trump and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi will co-chair the meeting.

The meeting aims to "end the war in the Gaza Strip, enhance efforts to achieve peace and stability in the Middle East, and usher in a new era of regional security," according to a statement released by the Egyptian presidency.

With both sides getting ready for a hostage and prisoner swap, the truce in Gaza remained intact on Sunday. 20 hostages who are still alive will be freed early on Monday morning, according to Israeli government spokesperson Shosh Bedrosian. The bodies of the 28 hostages who have died will then be returned.

"In the event that hostages are released earlier, Israel is ready to receive them," Bedrosian said.

According to the agreement, Israel would release 250 Palestinian inmates, including those found guilty of major crimes, although senior Hamas officials will not be included on the list. Hamas is also required to release all remaining captives by Monday at noon (0900 GMT).

Negotiators were still unable to agree on a number of issues pertaining to the subsequent stages of the plan, including as the disarmament of Hamas, the extent of Israeli military withdrawal, and the governance of Gaza.

According to the Israel Prison Service, several inmates have already been moved to different facilities in anticipation of their release. The Israeli administration also announced plans to free 1,700 Palestinians who have been held in Gaza since October 7, as well as the remains of 360 militants and 22 youngsters.

Through its prisoners information office, Hamas stated that negotiations were ongoing with Israeli mediators to finalize specifics, despite disagreements over prisoner identities.