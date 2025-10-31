Halloween Horror in US: Massive terror attack averted in Michigan, multiple suspects arrested

Asia Cup 2025 trophy controversy intensifies, BCCI issues two-day deadline to PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi
WORLD
The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) said on Friday, i.e., October 31, that it foiled a potential terror attack in Michigan that was reportedly being planned for Halloween weekend. FBI Director Kash Patel stated that several suspects have been taken into custory during a coordinated operation.
Patel praised federal and local law enforcement teams for their swift action, highlighting their vigilance helped avert what could have been a major act of violence. However, the FBI is yet to release the details of the individuals or the nature of the plot.
“This morning the FBI thwarted a potential terrorist attack and arrested multiple subjects in Michigan who were allegedly plotting a violent attack over Halloween weekend. More details to come,” Patel wrote in a post on 'X', adding, "Thanks to the men and women of FBI and law enforcement everywhere standing guard 24/7 and crushing our mission to defend the homeland".
Meanwhile, the Dearborn Police Department has also dropped a post on Facebook, saying, “The Dearborn Police Department has been made aware that the FBI conducted operations in the City of Dearborn earlier this morning. We want to assure our residents that there is no threat to the community at this time.”