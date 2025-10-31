Halloween Horror in US: Massive terror attack averted in Michigan, multiple suspects arrested

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Asia Cup 2025 trophy controversy intensifies, BCCI issues two-day deadline to PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of India-US 10-year defence deal

Nasser Hussain's 7-year-old 'remember the name' prediction for Jemimah Rodrigues goes viral after Women's World Cup semifinal heroics

Delhi Pollution: Govt introduces new restrictions on vehicles from Nov 1; what’s allowed, what’s banned

Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2025: Know the date, parana muhurat, puja rituals and significance

700 killed, curfew imposed, army on the streets: What's happening in THIS African country?

PKL 2025 final: Dabang Delhi edge Puneri Paltan 31–28 in thriller to clinch second Pro Kabaddi League title

Tiku Talsania-Manasi Parekh land in legal trouble, booked for performing bike stunt in Ahmedabad

Happy Halloween 2025: Top 10+ wishes, quotes to share with your loved ones

Noida Airport inauguration soon, calibration flight successfully lands at airport, WATCH

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Asia Cup 2025 trophy controversy intensifies, BCCI issues two-day deadline to PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi

Asia Cup trophy controversy intensifies, BCCI issues two-day deadline to PCB

DNA TV Show: Analysis of India-US 10-year defence deal

DNA TV Show: Analysis of India-US 10-year defence deal

Nasser Hussain's 7-year-old 'remember the name' prediction for Jemimah Rodrigues goes viral after Women's World Cup semifinal heroics

Nasser Hussain's 7-year-old 'remember the name' prediction for Jemimah Rodrigues

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics

Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,

From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

HomeWorld

WORLD

Halloween Horror in US: Massive terror attack averted in Michigan, multiple suspects arrested

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) said on Friday, i.e., October 31, that it foiled a potential terror attack in Michigan that was reportedly being planned for Halloween weekend.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Oct 31, 2025, 08:21 PM IST

Halloween Horror in US: Massive terror attack averted in Michigan, multiple suspects arrested
Representative Image credit: PTI
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) said on Friday, i.e., October 31, that it foiled a potential terror attack in Michigan that was reportedly being planned for Halloween weekend. FBI Director Kash Patel stated that several suspects have been taken into custory during a coordinated operation.

Patel praised federal and local law enforcement teams for their swift action, highlighting their vigilance helped avert what could have been a major act of violence. However, the FBI is yet to release the details of the individuals or the nature of the plot. 

“This morning the FBI thwarted a potential terrorist attack and arrested multiple subjects in Michigan who were allegedly plotting a violent attack over Halloween weekend. More details to come,” Patel wrote in a post on 'X', adding, "Thanks to the men and women of FBI and law enforcement everywhere standing guard 24/7 and crushing our mission to defend the homeland". 

Meanwhile, the Dearborn Police Department has also dropped a post on Facebook, saying, “The Dearborn Police Department has been made aware that the FBI conducted operations in the City of Dearborn earlier this morning. We want to assure our residents that there is no threat to the community at this time.”

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Asia Cup 2025 trophy controversy intensifies, BCCI issues two-day deadline to PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi
Asia Cup trophy controversy intensifies, BCCI issues two-day deadline to PCB
DNA TV Show: Analysis of India-US 10-year defence deal
DNA TV Show: Analysis of India-US 10-year defence deal
Nasser Hussain's 7-year-old 'remember the name' prediction for Jemimah Rodrigues goes viral after Women's World Cup semifinal heroics
Nasser Hussain's 7-year-old 'remember the name' prediction for Jemimah Rodrigues
Delhi Pollution: Govt introduces new restrictions on vehicles from Nov 1; what’s allowed, what’s banned
Delhi Pollution: Govt introduces new restrictions on vehicles from Nov 1; what’s
Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2025: Know the date, parana muhurat, puja rituals and significance
Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2025: Know the date, parana muhurat, puja rituals and signif
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE