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Hajj vs Umrah visas 2026: Saudi Arabia bans visit visas, new rules for Indian pilgrims

Saudi Arabia has introduced new Hajj visa rules as the holy Islamic pilgrimage is only few weeks ahead and set to start in May 2026. The country has tightened entry rules for Hajj 2026 Indian and other pilgrims.

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Apr 20, 2026, 11:12 PM IST

Hajj vs Umrah visas 2026: Saudi Arabia bans visit visas, new rules for Indian pilgrims
Hajj vs Umrah visas 2026: Saudi Arabia bans visit visas, new rules for Indian pilgrims
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Saudi Arabia has introduced new Hajj visa rules as the holy Islamic pilgrimage is only few weeks ahead and set to start in May 2026. The country has tightened entry rules for Hajj 2026 for Indian and other pilgrims prohibiting visit visa holders from undertaking the pilgrimage and restricting access to holy cities without an official permit.  

The new decision comes at a time when the Hajj authorities have also strictly regulated Umrah visas, making it important for Indian pilgrims to understand the difference between Hajj and Umrah visas before planning travel. Authorities have given clarity over the new regulations, stating: Those who are found performing Hajj on an Umrah or tourist visa will lead to penalties, deportation, or even bans as this will not be allowed. 

The new rules entail that only those pilgrims in possession of approved Hajj permits will be allowed to enter Mecca during the pilgrimage period, with authorities warning of penalties for violations. 

What is Umrah? 

Umrah is a name for a pilgrimage to Mecca, which is a shorter version of the annual Hajj pilgrimage. The word “Umrah” is Arabic, which means “visiting a populated place”. Unlike Hajj, which is a compulsory pilgrimage in Islam, Umrah is voluntary. Hajj is a must to perform at least once in a lifetime, whereas Umrah can be performed throughout the year.  

Hajj Visa vs Umrah Visa 

Pilgrims carrying either of the visas are traditionally allowed access to Islam’s holiest sites, but they both are distinct with each other. Umrah can be performed anytime during the year while Hajj has a strict time period as it must be performed only during specific Islamic dates in Dhul Hijjah. Therefore, the pilgrims don’t have the leverage to use any visa at any time as it can lead to strict legal action. 

Hajj is performed once a year during specific dates and therefore requires a dedicated Hajj visa. Saudi authorities have amply clarified that pilgrims must travel only through authorised channels and hold valid permits. 

Undertaking Hajj pilgrimage is now highly restricted for both foreign nationals and residents without official permits, as the authorities have started crowd-control measures. Under the new rules visit visa holders cannot perform Hajj pilgrimage but only those with a valid Hajj permit will be allowed to access pilgrimage sites. 

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